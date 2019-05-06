Prince William & Kate Middleton Send Love To Prince Harry & Meghan Markle On Baby After Rift Rumors

Despite rumors that there’s bad blood between the royal couples, Prince William and Kate Middleton proved their love for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with a special message after the birth of their son.

It’s a happy day for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as the couple welcomed into the world their first child, a boy, on May 6th. The world has been waiting with bated breath for the young pair to become parents, but no one seemed more thrilled for them then Prince Harry’s brother and wife, Prince William and Kate Middleton. After the birth announcement, the future King and Queen shared their love and joy to the world about their new nephew.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son today, and look forward to meeting the latest addition to the family,” a statement on the official Kensington Royal Instagram page read.

This display of family love and celebration comes after weeks of rumors that the young, royal couples have been at odds. First, there were the nasty rumors of cheating on Prince William’s part, but according to our sources, Meghan stepped up to stand by Kate during that ridiculous ordeal, proving herself to be quite the sister-in-law.

Still, ever since Meghan joined the royal family, the pair have made headlines, with reports claiming Meghan and Kate have a hard time finding ways to get along and be friends. However, our EXCLUSIVE sources say that while they probably ‘aren’t the closest’ of friends, Meghan is the kind of girl who can get along with anyone “She’s always got along with everyone and she’s the kind of girl everyone wants to always be around,” the source explained.

Maybe now that they have more in common, being young mothers, this will bring them closer together. Congrats again, Harry and Meghan!