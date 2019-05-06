Jennifer Lopez Heats Up The ‘Today Show’ Stage With Sexy Performance Of New Song ‘Medicine’

Well, that’s one way to start the week! Between her elaborate dress & high-energy dance moves, J. Lo absolutely rocked the ‘Today Show’ stage with a jaw-dropping performance.

Monday is off to one hell of a start thanks to Jennifer Lopez, 49. The singer kicked off the Today Show’s summer concert series and she wowed in a series of stunning outfits as she belted out her latest single. The songstress completely nailed a rendition of her smash “Medicine,” and had the whole crowd singing along! J. Lo never fails to disappoint but her energy-packed performance on the morning show was certainly one for the books. “Monday has never looked so good,” the Today Show tweeted after her performance, and we couldn’t agree more.

While the Grammy-winning singer nailed it with her flawless vocals, she also let her fashion do the talking. J. Lo did it REAL big for her appearance on the show, and even had multiple outfit changes. At one point, the singer rocked a massive, tulle frock that covered the entirety of her body. However, she soon ditched the layers of fabric and stripped down to a slinky crop top and skirt number that enabled her to dance.

J. Lo might be from the Bronx, but she teamed up with Moroccan hit-maker French Montana the new hit, and it was a music match made in heaven. “Medicine” arrived on April 3, and its an upbeat, sexy rhythm had fans falling in love. French may not have joined her on the Today stage, but she still nailed it all on her own!

Monday has never looked so good, but neither has J. Lo. Somehow, the stunning songstress is looking more gorgeous with each passing day!