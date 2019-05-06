Janelle Monae Turns Heads At The Met Gala In Wild, Two-Toned Magenta Dress & 4 Different Hats

Hats off to Janelle Monae! The singer stepped onto the red carpet at fashion’s biggest night in an outfit that took the ‘campy’ theme to the next level.



Cue the slow clap! Janelle Monae, 33, stepped onto the 2019 Met Gala looking like fashion royalty. The gorgeous singer is known for her killer fashion aesthetic and she’s doing the 2019 theme of campy fashion some serious justice. Janelle whipped out one of the crazier looks of the night, opting for a multicolored gown which featured a face across the entirety of the front. The singer quite literally turned her left breast into the eye of the face, while the mouth was featured on her skirt. The magenta and white two-toned look was topped off with well…top hats! The star stacked four massive hats on top of her head to complete the bold look.

We knew the singer would serve looks at this year’s Met Gala, and we’re still not over her 2018 look. She hit the carpet in an unbelievable, black and white Marc Jacobs gown last year. She took the theme, ‘Heavenly Bodies,’ to the next level, and donned a hand-beaded, crystallised head wrap. The singer truly looked like an angel as she walked into the event, a long train trailing behind her.

This year’s Met Gala theme is ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion,’ so it’s no wonder that we’re seeing so many bizarre looks hit the carpet. Campy fashion is all about boundary-breaking, exotic looks, and all our favorite celebs are nailing it. It’s only fitting that the 2019 gala is being co-hosted by two fashion pros: Lady Gaga and Harry Styles. They kicked the night off with bold looks of their own, setting just the right tone for those who followed.

See Janelle’s jaw-dropping look above! We already knew this fierce lady wouldn’t disappoint, but she DID THAT.