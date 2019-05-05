Rihanna Flattered By Chris Brown’s Comments On Her New Lingerie Pic: It ‘Makes Her Feel Good’

Rihanna is well aware her ex Chris Brown left comments on her recent lingerie pic that reflected his longstanding admiration toward her and it has her thinking about him and his feelings.

Rihanna, 31, doesn’t mind her ex Chris Brown‘s compliments on her Instagram pics and in fact, it’s helping to make her feel good. The singer recently took to the social media site to show off an incredibly sexy pic of herself flaunting lingerie, and 30-year-old Chris couldn’t help but respond by calling her “QUEEN” and asking for new music. The action seems to indicate that Chris still pays attention to the “Umbrella” crooner and despite their tumultuous past, she’s perfectly okay with that.

“Rihanna is flattered by Chris’ comments on her Instagram,” a source close to Rihanna EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She is well aware when he views her stories. Despite their rocky past, she keeps an eye on him keeping an eye on her. It makes her feel good to know that he still thinks about her, cause she thinks about him too. She has never blocked him from her social media, she likes that he still cares.”

Rihanna’s gorgeous pic that caught Chris’ eye was one of the many photos she’s recently posed for to promote her Savage X Fenty lingerie line. The line proves that RiRi is on top of the world with her career and shows off her confidence not only as an artist but as a businesswoman and model. Between her many career endeavors and steady romantic relationship with longtime boyfriend Hassan Jameel, 30, Rihanna has taken steps time and time again to show that she has moved on from the drama that ensued between her and Chris back in the days of their rocky relationship. It’s still great to know that they can still be friendly with each other though and gives hope to all those wondering if it’s possible to get along with an ex!