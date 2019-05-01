Suga & V From BTS Flaunt Their Wild Style By Wearing Polka Dots & Satin To BBMAs

BTS rocked the red carpet at the BBMAs looking way too cute in mismatched, unique suits. We’re literally swooning over here, ARMYs.

It’s BTSxBBMAs, people! The boys rolled up to the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles in Alexander McQueen suits, and, frankly, looked sexy AF! Can you share a Best Dressed distinction between seven people? That’s just how it has to be, considering every member of the k-pop sensation looked divine. The BTS guys — Jin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jimin, Jungkook, and V were absolutely dapper in their outfits for the 2019 awards show. Unlike the 2019 Grammys, where the guys rocked matching tuxedos, these suits were all about flaunting their individual style.

Suga and V took that up a notch! While Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, and RM all rocked some variation of a black suit and white shirt, Suga and V got colorful. V was wearing a black and white, polka dot blazer and an oversized shirt underneath. The sleeves were so long that they covered his hands, like a little kid. How cute is that? Suga was chic in a satin suit covered in tiny, multicolored squares. The best part of BTS’ outfits was that they all seemed like they loved them, and were able to express themselves freely. We stan a group of fashion-forward icons!

These suits were a bit different from the getups they wore to the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, which happened to be their first. They made history that night. Not only were they the first k-pop act to ever perform at the BBMAs, but the show was also the television debut of their then-new single, “Fake Love”. Anyone who wasn’t already a proud ARMY got turned into one after watching that show-stopping performance. Their outfits were effortlessly cool for the red carpet. Though they usually try to match, they got to express their own, individual style in jeans, blazers, stripes — and even aloha shirts!

This year, BTS is slated to perform their new song “Boy With Luv” with Halsey! They’re also up for the following awards: Top Duo/Group, and Top Social Artist. We can’t wait to see what they do tonight!