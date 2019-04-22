BTS fans proved their loyalty to the band on Apr. 22 when they ruled the trending hashtag #BBMAsTopSocial on Twitter after urging users to vote for the K-pop group to win Top Social Artist at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards on May 1.

BTS may be on their way to winning a 2019 Billboard Music Award and it’s all due to their fans! The K-pop group‘s devoted followers took to Twitter on Apr. 22 to urge users to go to Billboard’s official voting page for the Top Social Artist award and vote for the seven guys. It all began earlier in the day, when Billboard tweeted to let users know the voting link for the award was officially open, and within a few hours, #BBMAsTopSocial was a trending topic, with BTS fans leading the way with the most tweets.

“I just voted for BTS for #BBMAsTopSocial at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. RT to vote too! Let’s gooo ARMY!!!” one enthusiastic tweet for the talented hunks read. “VOTE VOTE VOTE #BBMAsTopSocial BTS @BTS_twt,” another read. Some users shared screenshots of the Billboard voting page giving them an error message for reaching their vote limit, proving they’re more than willing to vote as much as possible for their idols. Others tweeted that they voted and added an inspirational quote from one of the guys as a reminder to why they’re so great.

In addition to BTS, artists nominated for Billboard’s Top Social Artist award include EXO, GOT7, Ariana Grande, and Louis Tomlinson. It’s definitely tough competition but as any BTS fan knows, they are used to being at the top, and that’s exactly what could happen again when the award winner is announced. BTS is also nominated in the Duo/Group category at this year’s event. The ceremony doesn’t take place until May 1, so that gives the BTS Army plenty of time to keep the domination going.

We can’t wait to see who takes home the Top Social Artist award at this year’s Billboard Music Awards and from the looks of it, neither can BTS fans!