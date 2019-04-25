Amber Heard’s Stylist Disputes Actress’ Claims Of 2 Black Eyes Caused By Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp just found a new ally in his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Her stylist claims that Amber told her she suffered two black eyes while Samantha McMillen says her face was uninjured.

Johnny Depp, 55, has just added a former member of ex-wife Amber Heard‘s inner circle to his $50 million defamation suit against the Aquaman star. Her own personal stylist Samantha McMillen says that the actress told her that she had two black eyes while going on a talk show, when the fashionista claims that she saw her that same day and her face was uninjured. HollywoodLife.com has obtained the legal paperwork where McMillen details working with Heard on the day of an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden and did not see any visible injuries. Heard later claimed in a June of 2016 interview with PEOPLE that Johnny had beat her the night before on Dec. 15, 2015.

According to the legal documents, McMillen said “On December 16, 2015, I spent much of the day and evening with Amber Heard, preparing her to appear on the James Corden show. I saw her throughout the day of December 16, 2015, in good light, at close range, wearing no makeup. Throughout the day of December 16, 2015, I could see clearly that Amber Heard did not have any visible marks, bruises, cuts, or injuries to her face or any other part of her body. She appeared as a guest on the James Corden show that day.”

McMillen continued, “After the show, Ms. Heard said to me ‘can you believe I just did that show with two black eyes?’ Ms. Heard did not have any black eyes, and had been visibly uninjured throughout the day and at that moment. I later learned that Ms. Heard had accused Johnny Depp, in court filings and the media, of violently abusing her the previous night, December 15, 2015.”

Samantha is a major player when it comes to the world of Hollywood stylists. She dressed Brie Larson for her Avengers: Endgame press tour and premieres, as well as her co-star Chris Hemsworth. Samantha is also Elle Fanning‘s longtime stylist and called her “My Magical Unicorn Muse!!!” in a Happy Birthday Instagram post on April 9, showing off a series of photos of their best fashion collabs together. She worked with Amber starting in 2014 for major events.

Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife after she penned an op-ed in the Washington Post where she didn’t name the actor but alluded to the timeline of their 2016 split when she accused the actor of domestic abuse. “Two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out,” Heard wrote on Dec. 18, 2018.

In Depp’s case filed in Virginia on March 2, his attorneys wrote that she “purported to write from the perspective of ‘a public figure representing domestic abuse’ and claimed that she ‘felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out’ when she ‘spoke up against sexual violence,’” the lawsuit states. “The op-ed depended on the central premise that Ms. Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr. Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her.” Her attorneys told our sister site Rolling Stone that the case is “frivilous.”