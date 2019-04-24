Melania Trump, 48, Bares Toned Arms In $2.3K Polka Dot Dress With Donald After Report Of Public Spat

Melania Trump wore a midi-length flowing dress that was perfectly suitable for spring. The former model joined Donald Trump on April 24 in Atlanta wearing the black-and-white ensemble.

Melania Trump, 48, arrived for her Atlanta trip on April 24 with Donald Trump, 72, wearing a $2,294 black polka dotted white dress from designer Alessandra Rich. While the style available for purchase features long sleeves, Melania must have had it altered to be sleeveless, since her version of the dress showed off her arms. The First Lady styled her outfit with an oversized ivory coat and a thick black belt and dark high heels. She also wore large black sunglasses as she stood alongside her husband.

The President and First Lady attended the Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit while on their Atlanta trip. “Much of my focus has been addressing the terrible toll the opioid epidemic is having on our children and young mothers,” Melania said.

“I have seen firsthand both the medical and personal results of this crisis,” she continued. “I have visited hospitals and treatment centers around the country. I have met with doctors, nurses, mothers, and children. We will continue to raise awareness of the dangers of opioids to unborn babies. We are also committed to supporting the more treatment facilities that help both mothers and babies recover and replace the bond of addiction with the bond of love between a mother and her child.”

The couple’s outing came after a report that they argued over dinner in Mar-a-Lago on March 30, according to eyewitnesses. “Melania was upset and they had words with each other over something,” the eyewitness told People, but the source didn’t include what the couple’s spat was about. Melania’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham commented on the report, saying, “I’d encourage the anonymous source to say such things on the record.”

Regardless of their alleged argument, the couple has still put on a united front for official Presidential outings and photos since the dinner. The two held hands at the White House Easter Egg Roll event on April 22, nearly a month after the reported public argument. Just one day before the egg hunt, they were seen smiling together attending Easter Sunday service with Donald’s daughter, Tiffany, 25.