Tiffany Trump Rocks Floral Mini & Melania Does A Floral Dress & Stilettos For Easter Service – See Pic

First Daughter Tiffany Trump and First Lady Melania Trump both looked gorgeous in spring-themed floral dresses during their appearance at an Easter Sunday church service in West Palm Beach, FL on Apr. 21.

Tiffany Trump, 25, joined her dad President Donald Trump, 72, and First Lady Melania Trump, 48, for an Easter Sunday church service at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in West Palm Beach, FL on Apr. 21, and both women, who were stylishly dressed for the occasion, looked incredible. The step-mother-step-daughter duo chose to wear floral dresses and heels to celebrate the religious holiday and they proved to be flattering. Tiffany’s floral-patterned mini dress was an ivory color and had belled-out sleeves that came down to her elbows, while Melania’s longer sleeveless floral-patterned dress was multicolored with a purple belt around the waist.

In addition to her dad and stepmom, Tiffany was joined by her boyfriend, Michael Boulos, who looked handsome in a suit with a light pink tie. The first family also attended Easter Sunday church service at the same location last year, and they all looked happy and comfortable while walking around outside and smiling to onlookers. The holiday is just one of many that Donald and his family have spent at his Mar-a-lago estate.

Although they’ve been enjoying their time in The Sunshine State, the Trumps are set to leave later on Sunday and get back to the White House in Washington D.C. so they can attend the annual Easter Egg Roll. It will be the 141st one, keeping on with a long tradition that takes place on the South Lawn of the White House. The free event features a wide array of activities and music that coincide with the Easter holiday and is held for a variety of American children who were either selected by a lottery or are part of American families in the military.

We love seeing festive outfits for the spring holiday of Easter and we think both Tiffany and Melania were on point with their selections this year!