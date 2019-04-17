Chris Brown: How He Really Feels About Ex-Girlfriend Rihanna Still Dating Hassan Jameel

Rihanna and her hunky billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel are still going strong after nearly two years of dating. Her ex Chris Brown has a surprising reaction to her finding love again.

With the exception of a brief reunion in 2013, it’s been a decade since Chris Brown, 29, and Rihanna, 31, were a couple. Ri has been quietly but happily dating Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel since June of 2017 and Breezy is fine with his ex finding love again. “They have been in contact since then, they both have had various thoughts about each other on the romance side of things from time to time. But there has clearly been time that has passed to where Chris has to move on and he has moved on. Rihanna has been dating Hassan for a few years and Chris is happy if Rihanna is happy,” a source close to Chris tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Chris would like to get to a place where he could be more friends with her again and hang out on a more consistent basis and even record more music together. But he knows the romance between him and her is never going to happen again. That ship has sailed, that ship has docked. That ship has sunken below the sea! It’s over and Chris is OK with it,” our insider continues.

“So when he sees what she is doing or sees who she is dating, he thinks if Ri is happy then he is happy. There is no other thoughts he can bring into it. He has let the magic they had go. He wants Rihanna to have a great life with anything she would hope for career wise and relationship wise. So when he sees her with Hassan he chooses to be happy for her. He would rather see her in a good place then to hold a grudge or a candle out for her,” our source adds.

The last time Rihanna spoke publicly about Chris was in a 2015 interview with Vanity Fair where she revealed “I don’t hate him. I will care about him until the day I die. We’re not friends, but it’s not like we’re enemies. We don’t have much of a relationship now.” In a May of 2018 Vogue interview, Ri confirmed her romance with Hassan and gushed that “I used to feel guilty about taking personal time. But I also think I never met someone who was worth it before.”