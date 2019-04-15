Ariana Grande & Big Sean: The Truth About Them Getting Back Together After Their Hangout
Are they or aren’t they? HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned whether Ariana Grande and Big Sean are getting back together, following their surprising reunion just a few weeks ago.
They split in 2015, after eight months of dating, and although they were pictured together again in late February, looking cozy at a recording studio, sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that there is no chance Ariana Grande, 25, and Big Sean, 31, are reuniting. Big Sean — who was just one of many exes mentioned on her huge hit “Thank U, Next” — is in the friend zone for Ari. In fact, a source close to the petite powerhouse says reconnecting with Big Sean was more about clearing her past.
“Ariana is focused on herself right now,” says a pal of the brunette beauty. “She is not interested in having a boyfriend. She’s also not interested in going backwards, she has a lot of love for Sean and appreciates him as a person. Ariana already poured her heart out about how she feels about Sean in her song, ‘Thank U, Next.’ She did think they would end up together, but it wasn’t a match. It did break her heart when things did not work out with Sean but it was so long ago, she’s been though so much since then and is a different person. She still thinks he is sweet, cute and sexy, but she is not getting back in a relationship with him, she’s busy working, touring and after the rough year she had, she is focusing on herself and her career.”