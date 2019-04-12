Ivanka Trump’s Mom Ivana Reveals How Her Daughter Really Feels About Melania

She plays her cards close to her chest, but now we’re finally learning exactly how Ivanka Trump feels about her stepmother, the First Lady – according to her mom, Ivana.

Ivanka Trump, 37, likes her stepmom, the First Lady Melania Trump, just “fine.” That’s what her mother Ivana told The Atlantic in a new profile about Donald Trump’s oldest daughter. An unnamed source close to the White House advisor told the outlet that Ivanka and Melania, 48, “desire to be mutually respectful,” adding that they are not “affectionate.” But Ivana, 70, went into further detail.

The first Mrs. Trump happily revealed exactly how Ivanka feels about the President’s third wife. “She likes her fine,” the former model said, “because she didn’t cause me to break up the marriage like the other one – I don’t even want to pronounce her name.” “The other one” Ivana is referring to is her 72-year-old ex-husband’s second wife, Marla Maples, 55, who had a very public affair with the real estate mogul while he was still married to Ivanka’s mother. The President and his first wife divorced in 1992 after 15 years of marriage and three children together – Ivanka and her brothers Donald Jr., 41, and Eric, 35.

That relationship – and Ivanka’s childhood – was marred by the tabloid frenzy over the Trumps’ split. Ivanka was just 8-years-old when, during a family skiing trip in Aspen, Colorado in 1989 her dad’s then mistress confronted her mom at a restaurant, reportedly saying, “It’s out! It’s finally out!” Despite her reported glee Marla’s marriage to Trump was short-lived. He divorced the actress in 1999 after six years as husband and wife. They also have a child together, Tiffany, now 25.

The President and the First Lady, met in 1998 and married seven years later in 2005. They have a son together, Barron, 13. Despite Ivana’s comments about the relationship between Ivanka and her second stepmom, Melania’s rep offered a slightly different insight. “They’ve always shared a close relationship and still do today,” the spokeswoman told The Atlantic. HollywoodLife has reached out to Ivanka’s rep for comment, but we’ve yet to receive a response.