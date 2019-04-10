Lauren London Vows To Hold Her Head ‘High’ & ‘Represent’ For Nipsey Hussle After His Tragic Death

As Lauren London continues to mourn the death of her longtime boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle, she opened up in an emotional interview about what she loved so much about him and how she plans to carry on his legacy.

“He was a protector and wanted us to be our best at all times,” Lauren London told the LA Times of her late boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed outside of his store in Los Angeles on March 31. “He was a truth seeker and truth speaker. I’m going to keep my head high and always represent for my king to the fullest. He loves his kids. He was a family man. His family came first.” Lauren started dating Nipsey in 2013, and their son, Kross, was born in August 2016. He also had a daughter, Emani, from a previous relationship, while Lauren has another son, Cameron, from her past relationship with Lil Wayne.

Nipsey’s tragic murder has absolutely rocked Hollywood, and celebrities have been sending Lauren and her family love in the aftermath of the terribly sad death. Lauren, along with the rapper’s family, have been spending time at Nipsey’s grandmother’s house in South Los Angeles, according to the LA Times interview. “I would like for him to be remembered as a humbled, spirited, respectful man who had, since his childhood, had an extraordinary and unlimited intellectual capacity,” Nipsey’s mom, Angelique Smith, told the paper. “I’ve been at perfect peace.

Nipsey was just 33 years old at the time of his death. His father also praised him in the family interview. “It was like he was sent by God to give some love to bring us together because that’s what his lyrics were saying, always,” Dawit Asghedom said. “He’s not shy to tell the truth even though it might not look good. He wasn’t scared of anything. [God] sent him to send a message.” Eric Holder has been named a suspect in Nipsey’s death, and was charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder (two others were shot at the scene of Nipsey’s murder, as well), and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

On April 11, a massive memorial service will be held for Nipsey at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Tickets were given out for free, and sold out almost immediately after they went on sale April 9. After the public service, Nipsey’s coffin will be marched 25 miles through the streets of L.A.