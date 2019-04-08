Shanna Moakler, 44, Wows In New Bikini Photo Showing Off Her Tummy Tuck – See Sexy Pic

Shanna Moakler is one proud mama. The actress and model is showcasing the results of her mommy makeover and tummy tuck by slipping into a skimpy bikini.

Shanna Moakler, 44, loves the results of her mommy makeover so much she just has to show it off. The mom-of-three took to Instagram on April 5 to share a bikini selfie taken in her bedroom six months after having a tummy tuck in October 2018. Shanna flaunted her nipped in waist and flat abs in a teal bikini. “6 months post op from my #mommymakeover with @leifrogersmd I am so thankful and so happy with my results,” she captioned the pic.

“This wasn’t for weight loss! It was to fix my tummy muscles!” she later added. “I finally feel confident in a bikini again 🙌🏼👙editing my YouTube video on my experience and journey now! Hopefully will have it up soon! It was a long healing process but I’m really glad I did it! Thanks to all the other moms who sent me encouraging messages! ❤️p.s ignore my messy room 😂.”

It’s not the first time that Shanna has shown off the results of her mommy makeover surgery, which was performed by Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Leif Rogers. On Dec. 3, 2018 she shared another Instagram selfie. In this picture she rocked a neon pink bra top and black panties. “Alright guys I am 5 weeks post op!” she wrote. I am starting to see a difference, still really swollen and some discoloration from bruising but all the lumps and weird pockets by my scar are gone and that makes me really happy, as that was what really bothered me, even though I hid it really well.”

Shanna, who was married to rocker Travis Barker for five years, has three kids. She has two with the Blink-182 drummer – Landon Asher, 15, and Alabama, 13. She also has another daughter, Atiana, 20, with her ex-boyfriend former boxer Oscar De La Hoya. In an Oct. 24, 2018 Instagram post Shanna noted that she had three “C-sections,” which involved cutting her stomach muscles. “I have wanted this since my last little human, so I am very excited and nervous but I know I will be in the best hands with Dr. Leif,” she wrote, referring to the surgery. Thankfully she seems very pleased with the results!