Shanna Moakler, 43, Wears Same Tiny Red Bikini She Rocked At 1995 Miss USA & Looks Just As Fab

Red hot! Shanna Moakler, former Miss New York USA, rocked the tiny red bikini she wore at the Miss USA pageant in 1995 — and she looks just as fabulous!

Shanna Moakler, 43, and mother of 3, posed for a viral #10YearChallenge of her own. The 1995 Miss USA first runner-up shared a side-by-side image of herself wearing a tiny red bikini in the ’95 pageant and another of herself wearing that same bikini, today! Showing off her flat, taunt tummy, Shanna wrote, “This is my actual swimsuit from #missusa I’m actually 35lbs heavier now and I think it’s all in my boobs! Don’t worry, I’m not trying to be 19 again, I like where I’m at! However I’m also almost at the 3 month mark from my #mommymakeover with @leifrogersmd again I’ll be doing a YouTube vid on it allllll [sic] but yes I am very happy with my results! ”

The former Playmate revealed on her IG months ago that she was undergoing a “Mommy Makeover” to “have my tummy muscles fixed from pregnancies!” Now, three months post-op, Shanna said her “stomach muscles are actually where they are suppose to be!” While Shanna’s figure is definitely more tight, she added that she lost weight with David Allen Nutrition, and her surgery was to repair recti diastasis. Of her fitness journey, Shanna revealed last July that she gained over 40 lbs after a doctor told her she needed hormones. “I didn’t fit in any of my clothes and I was just frustrated @davidallennutrition finally got me back on track, it wasn’t just my diet, it wasn’t just working out, it was a tailored program catered to my needs and getting the garbage the other doctor had put in me out,” Shanna revealed. Now, using David Allen and after her operation, she really does look like she just walked off the 1995 Miss USA stage!

Shanna was crowned Miss USA after the ’95 Miss USA Chelsi Smith won Miss Universe. She went on to become a national sex symbol, dating actor Dennis Quaid and Billy Idol. She starred on Meet The Barkers with her then-husband Blink-182 frontman Travis Barker, with whom she shared two children. She shares a daughter with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.