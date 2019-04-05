Kacey Musgraves Reveals Whether She’d Ever Collab With Taylor Swift After Fans Beg Them To Duet

Fans have been hoping for a Taylor Swift and Kacey Musgraves collab ever since they both appeared at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last month, and we caught up with Kacey EXCLUSIVELY to find out how she feels about it.

Kacey Musgraves was one of five powerful women honored at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon on April 5, 2019, and we chatted with her on the red carpet to get her take on what fans are dying to know: Would she want to collaborate with Taylor Swift?! “I am interested with collaborating with pretty much anybody — anything that feels good,” Kacey told HollywoodLife EXCLUSVIELY. “I’m down for whatever. I think she’s a great songwriter, so why not?!” Considering these ladies are two of the biggest stars in music right now…this would be a guaranteed HIT!

Buzz about a possible Taylor/Kacey collab began when Taylor showed up to the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14, wearing a pair of butterfly heels. Kacey was a performer at the show, and fans thought Taylor’s shoes were a hint that she’d be joining Kacey onstage to sing the country star’s hit, “Butterflies.” Things didn’t pan out like that — Kacey performed “Rainbow” with Chris Martin instead — but once the idea of a duet between the ladies came about, the fans ran with it. Taylor is currently hard at work on her seventh album, so maybe that will be a chance for fans to get the collab they’ve been waiting for?!

Meanwhile, Kacey is still basking in the success of her 2018 album, Golden Hour. While the record didn’t initially get much radio play, it earned her Album of the Year at the CMA Awards, along with FOUR Grammys (Album of the Year included). Now, the tracks are beginning to get a little more airtime on radio waves, and Kacey fully embraces it.

“I think it’s wonderful,” she admitted. “I welcome anyone who want to spread what the album is about and my songs that are very personal to me, no matter when it comes along. I’m not going to stand over here and be like — ‘OH, they didn’t play me!’ Join the party! It’d be great to connect with people who listen to the radio. It’s not the only format anymore, but it’s a large format and I think it’s wonderful. Streaming services have been great in spreading the album, my team and I worked really hard, and so it pays off in a lot of ways. But to see radio joining the party makes me really happy. I’m all for it. Let’s do it!”

Along with Kacey, Bette Midler, Gigi Hadid, Taraji P. Henson and Christiane Amanpour were also nominated at the Power of Women event. Kacey has chosen to represent the Grammy Museum charity at the event.