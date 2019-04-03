Paris Jackson’s BF Gabriel Glenn Posts Sweet Message & Kissing Pics For Her 21st Birthday

Paris Jackson has an incredibly adoring boyfriend when it comes to Gabriel Glenn. He gushed about his love for her as she turned 21 and shared an epic series of photos of their passionate kisses.

Gabriel Glenn made sure the whole world knows how deeply in love he is with girlfriend Paris Jackson as she turned 21 on April 3. Her The Soundflowers band mate took to his Instagram and shared a series of seven different photos of the couple kissing passionately. As if that wasn’t a romantic enough gesture, what he wrote in the caption is making us melt! “Happy Birthday BB Gurl!!! 🎂🎉 what a crazy beautiful strange trip around the sun it has been. My sun rises and sets with you. You’re my moon, my everything,” he began.

“It has been the greatest honor and pleasure to share my heart, soul, dreams & bed with you. Thank you for showing me what unconditional love really is, you make me a better man & musician than I could ever hope to be. You put the words in my head, the melodies in my heart. One birthday together down, a lifetime to go. Here’s to you doll, our family & our fur babies. 🥂 Love you most with butter and toast. 💘 Always, GG,” he added. AWWW!!!! A lifetime to go? Sounds like an engagement could be in the future.

Paris and Gabriel were first linked in Aug. 2018, when they performed at a cancer benefit in California. At the time the pair denied rumors that they were dating. It took until January of 2019 when they started putting on PDA shows and were no longer keeping their relationship undercover. “Paris is telling friends she is happier than ever with Gabriel,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “Paris and Gabriel wanted to keep their relationship private for quite some time, but now that they’ve been spotted cuddling, holding hands and kissing so publicly, they’ve decided to take the relationship full fledged public.”

“It’s obvious to those around Paris just how happy she is and they all know it’s in large part to Gabriel. Paris is a very private person which is why she wanted to try to keep her relationship on the down low and even denied it to several people who asked, stating she and Gabriel were just friends. But she can’t contain her love and happiness any longer and she feels really good about it all,” our insider continued. After Gabriel’s incredibly romantic birthday message to Paris, it’s clear these two arr deeply in love.