MTV has released the first teaser for ‘The Hills’ reboot and fans are already losing over Justin Bobby and ex Audrina Patridge coming face to face for the first time in years.

The Hills stars Audrina Patridge and ex Justin Bobby Brescia parted ways for good when the show ended in 2010 and hadn’t spoken in years…until now. MTV has rebooted the show and the first look trailer dropped on April 2. While we only get glimpses at what’s in store for the rest of the cast, the reunion between Justin, 37, and Audrina takes center stage. They’re out to dinner at a restaurant and Audrina says “I don’t even know where to start,” to which Justin asks “With you and I?” and the 33-year-old beauty responds “Yeah,” toasting him with a glass of wine and adding “friend.” Awww!

The beginning of the trailer revisits the original The Hills ups and downs and card reading “Your First Breakup” comes on the screen immediately followed by the scene of Justin asking Audrina “You saw me kiss her?” and she responds “She kissed you and you let her” which caused her to tell him “This should just be over and we should be friends.” The hairdresser was less than faithful during his three-year on-again off-again relationship with Audrina on the show from 2007-2010.

Fans freaked over the former couple’s reunion and took to Twitter to rejoice. “God Audrina and Justin Bobby are coming back to f**k up my head and my heart all over again whyyy,” one viewer wrote. “Only reason I’ll be watching is in the hopes of Audrina and Justin Bobby getting back together. Cut the sh*t guys! Just realize you’re meant to be!” another fan cheered while one woman added “JUSTIN BOBBYYYY! Did that scene get you excited?! Legit the ONLY reason I’m watching. Audrina and Justin Bobby FOREVER!!!!” Some fans are upset that OG stars Lauren Conrad and Kristen Cavallari aren’t retuning for the reboot.

Since the show left the airwaves, Audrina became a mom, got married and divorced. She got engaged to professional BMX dirt bike racer Corey Bohan in 2015 and they welcomed daughter Kirra Max in June 25, 2016. The couple wed in Hawaii five months later on Nov. 5, 2016 but 10 months later she filed for divorce — as well as a restraining order against Corey — in Sept. of 2017. Their divorce was finalized in Dec. of 2018. After the original The Hills, hairdresser Justin went on to open up a chain of salons called Brush Your Hair in Manhattan Beach, CA, NYC and the surf town of San Juan del Sur Nicaragua.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on MTV Monday, June 24.