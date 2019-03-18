Kristin Cavallari Knows Who’s ‘The Villain’ On ‘The Hills’ Reboot & She’s Dishing All The Dirt

Kristin Cavallari may not be returning to ‘The Hills’ reboot, but she’s definitely going to be watching, and she already told HL EXCLUSIVELY who she thinks the villain will be.

Kristin Cavallari, 32, dished on some details about the upcoming reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, during promo for her new clothing line, Little James, on Mar. 15, and it turns out she already has an inkling of who the new villain of the MTV show will be! The blonde beauty has been keeping in touch with some of her former cast mates, who are going to be a part of the reboot, and even though she’s not joining them, she’s still getting the scoop about the show from their conversations.

“I talk to Heidi [Montag] and Audrina [Patridge] quite a bit,” Kristin told us. “I actually talked to Audrina not that long ago and it sounds like Stephanie [Pratt] is sort of stirring the pot. She’s attempting to be the villain.” Stephanie? Woah! Perhaps she’s taking pointers from her brother Spencer Pratt, who, as any fan of the original series knows, was everyone’s favorite villain. Who can forget all those awkward and tense moments between him and Lauren Conrad?!

In addition to info on the suspected new villain, Kristin also gave us the inside info about when the show is expected to air. “It was supposed to air in April and it just got pushed to June,” she explained. “They have to do a lot of reshoots. I don’t know exactly what the latest is with everything.”

Kristin and Lauren unfortunately won’t be returning to the reboot, but Heidi, Audrina, Spencer, Stephanie and more are all expected to be part of the cast. Kristin has been enjoying filming her own reality show, Very Cavallari, which airs on E! and documents her life with her husband, Jay Cutler, 35. Although they have three kids, Camden, 6, Jaxon, 4, and Saylor, 3, together, they have decided not to put them on the show until they’re old enough to decide on their own. Very Cavallari is now in its second season.