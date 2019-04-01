Rihanna Looks Sexier Than Ever In Sultry New Savage X Fenty April Lingerie Collection — See Pics

Rihanna just dropped the latest collection for her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, and the singer stars in the sexy photoshoot which sees her showing off her incredible body in just bras and underwear.

Rihanna, 31, is known for being super sultry and having sexy style, but her latest campaign for her Savage X Fenty April collection of her lingerie brand, might just be her sexiest one yet. RiRi is photographed wearing revealing pieces from the line, and in one photo the star is pictured sitting in a chair in nothing but a colorful pink Psychedelic Demi Cup Bra and Matching String Bikini, with her hands in her hair, as the bottom half of her is covered by a white down comforter. The pink crochet bra features a colorful pattern, while the underwire cups show off a ton of cleavage. Rihanna is leaning forward with her back arched, as she shows off her toned stomach and the sides of her legs in tiny string panties.

In another equally as sexy photo, Rihanna is photographed in nothing but a Lemon Lime Floral Mesh Cami and Shorts, which is a matching set from her collection. The two-piece yellow pajama set is completely sheer, and Rihanna is pictured leaning over while wearing it, showing off ample cleavage, and even a hint of her nipples. Meanwhile, the see-through short booty shorts showed off her bare, toned legs. RiRi topped the look off with her hair down in extra long waves and parted to one side with a gold floral barrette clipping back her hair on one side. In true Rihanna style, she accessorized with a ton of jewelry, including, big gold drop earrings, a thick gold choker, and a ton of pink floral patterned bangles. She topped her look off with a cranberry lip, a glossy smokey-eye, and neon green nails.

Rihanna hinted at the new collection just last week, when she posted two photos of herself posing in the sheer yellow pajama set to her Instagram. Fans were waiting patiently to see more from the campaign, considering the sneak-peek photos were just as sexy, featuring Rihanna lifting up her camisole to show off her abs in one photo, while showing off her backside in the short-shorts in another.

The entire new spring collection is all about bright, bold colors and florals, featuring 3D neon embroidery and eyelet designs from Lemon Lime Floral to Unicorn Lavender. Aside from embroidery, sheer mesh is another major fabric seen in this month’s collection, while leopard prints also make an appearance. Fans of the brand can also expect string panties with little pink charms on the sides, as well as sating robes. Savage X Fenty ranges in sizes from 32A – 42DDD in bras, and XS-3X in underwear and sleepwear, and is available for purchase at http://www.SavageX.com, Zalando.com and ASOS.com.