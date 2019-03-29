Rihanna Shows Off Her Hot Body In Sheer Yellow Bra & Panties From Her Savage X Fenty Lingerie Line

Rihanna flaunts her amazing figure in a yellow, lace bra and underwear set from her new Savage X Fenty line in the brand’s upcoming campaign! The singer seductively poses with her toned tummy and legs on full display in new photos.

Rihanna, 31, sizzles in new photos from her upcoming Savage X Fenty lingerie line, which will drop on April 1! The Grammy-winning singer is seen in two photos from the campaign (posted on March 29), where she is dressed in a yellow, sheer bra and underwear set. In one photo, RiRi pushes up her breasts with her right hand, which is manicured with bright, neon green nail polish. Her other hand is gently placed on her toned left thigh, with the details of her lace-end shorts with mini bows clearly visible in the shot.

In the second photo, Rihanna shows off her playful side by puckering her lips, as her backside faces the camera. The material of her lingerie set can be seen a bit better in the second photo, which reveals pink and purple faded flower patterns throughout the top and bottom. And, it appears as though the bottoms are cheeky, since the lower half of RiRi’s booty makes a sultry cameo in the photo.

While Rihanna’s stunning curves and her new lingerie set are at the forefront of the campaign photos, it’s also her glam that glows in the snaps. She let her dark hair down with loose curls, as the front of her long locks are pushed back with delicate hair accessories. Rihanna rocks a fierce red lip and long lashes, along with a variety of rings and bracelets too. “Waiting for that April @savagexfenty drop… get it on April 1st !!”, Rihanna captioned one of the lingerie pics, with the launch date captioned under the other.

The debut of Rihanna’s new lingerie photos also came on the same day her Fenty Beauty line announced the launch of its new powder bronzer in a unique variety of eight different shades. Rihanna’s bronzer shades, which took her two whole years to cultivate, will be available for purchase on April 5 on the brand’s website, as well as at Sephora and Harvey Nichols.