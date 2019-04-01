‘Teen Mom’s Cory Reveals Why He Won’t Shut The Door On A Relationship With Cheyenne

Fans of ‘Teen Mom’ have been dying for Cory and Cheyenne to get together, and he told us EXCLUSIVELY why a romance between them will never be off the table completely — even though they’re both in new relationships!

“I get it, everyone wants the love story,” Cory Wharton told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, regarding his relationship with baby mama, Cheyenne Floyd. “I understand. Everyone wants us together, to fall in love, have babies. But it’s not going to happen right now!” It’s the same thing Cory has said time and time again, leaving fans with a slight inkling of hope that, even though the two aren’t together “right now,” it could happen one day. “The reason I don’t say “forever” we won’t be together…I don’t know…I just don’t want to go back on my word,” Cory, whose MTV special, Being Cory, airs April 1, explained.

It’s certainly not going to happen anytime soon, though. Cory recently confirmed that he’s back together with his ex, Are You The One? star, Taylor Selfridge, and he admitted that his close relationship with Cheyenne is definitely an obstacle in his romance. “It’s definitely hard to date other people,” he admitted. “That’s the part of co-parenting that me and Cheyenne are starting to go through and figure out the best we can. It’s hard to bring someone else into our dynamic and for them to accept it. It’s rare.”

He praised Taylor for how well she’s handled everything, especially after he and Cheyenne went on vacation to Jamaica with their daughter, Ryder, last month. “It definitely does take a strong woman and I say Taylor does a great job with that,” he gushed. “I do the best I can to make her feel comfortable — calling her at night when I’m in bed and stuff. I try to make it as easy on her as I can. It’s tough, especially in the spotlight with all these people saying this and that.” Cory also confirmed that he and Cheyenne do not have ANY contact with each other’s significant others. In fact, he’s never even Cheyenne’s boyfriend. However, he did tell us that “thinks she’s happy with her new boyfriend, so [he’s] happy for her.”

Of course, the Being Cory special will delve into Cory and Cheyenne’s relationship, but we’ll also see much more of Cory’s life that we haven’t before. That includes his relationship with his dad, who was in jail for most of his childhood. “We were always fine and open with each other, but we never really talked about him not being in my life,” Cory explained. On Being Cory, they’ll finally get that chance. “We both got on the same page and moved on,” Cory said. “Now, we’re better than ever.”

Cory said that he hopes this will open the door for his family to be a bigger part of his storyline on future seasons of Teen Mom OG, too. “My family is a big part of my life and they want to be a big part of Ryder’s life,” he revealed. “So they will definitely be on the next season.” Being Cory airs on April 1 at 10:00 p.m. on MTV!