The Jonas Brothers are the gift that keeps on giving with their reunion: Joe Jonas sang a rendition of Camp Rock’s ‘Gotta Find You’ at the band’s Atlanta concert.

The Jonas Brothers are back and releasing new music, but that doesn’t mean they can’t throw it back to old songs, too! The band tugged at our heartstrings and surprised fans at their March 30 Atlanta show, performing “Gotta Find You” from their 2008 Disney Channel Original Movie Camp Rock.

Fans, of course, still knew every word to the emotional song that came out over 10 years ago. In addition to “Gotta Find You,” the boys also sang “When You Look Me In The Eyes,” which was from their self-titled album released in Jan. 2008.

Their Atlanta show was the third they’ve done since reuniting in 2019 as a band – Kevin, 31, Joe, 29, and Nick, 26, performed pop-up fan shows in New York City and Los Angeles, as well. Hopefully, the boys will announce a tour soon in which they can play all the throwback songs as well as new music – they said in an interview after dropping new hit “Sucker” that they have around 40 songs they’ve created!

Alright y’all. Please excuse my ugly crying for this one.. Gotta Find You. My Camp Rock loving heart couldn’t handle it. I’m sorry. This was incredible. @jonasbrothers pic.twitter.com/Vz5G7ab8Fi — Danica (@_danicaloves) March 31, 2019

In case your DCOM (Disney Channel Original Movie) knowledge is a bit rusty: In the movie, Joe’s famous singer character, Shane Gray, sang “Gotta Find You,” as he searched for the mysterious and beautiful voice he overheard at music sleep-away camp, Camp Rock. He eventually discovered the voice belonged to Mitchie Torres (portrayed by Demi Lovato, 26), and the two finished out the movie with a heartwarming duet of “This Is Me” with Shane harmonizing with “Gotta Find You” as well.

All we need is for Demi to join the Jonas Brothers on their tour so she can perform the song with the brothers… and maybe 26-year-old Miley Cyrus popping in as Hannah Montana as well? That would just make all of our Disney Channel dreams come true.