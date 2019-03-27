Jordyn Woods Wears Blonde Wig, Skinny Jeans, & Yellow Coat In London: See Unrecognizable New Look

Jordyn Woods has been living her best life in London this past week and the former Kardashian BFF looked unrecognizable in a long wavy blonde wig and yellow fur coat while out and about on March 27.

Jordyn Woods, 21, has been in London this past week to promote the launch of her new false eyelash collection with brand, Eylure. Since arriving on March 25, Jordyn has been out and about in a slew of surprising looks. We almost didn’t recognize her in her latest ensemble, considering she rocked a platinum blonde wig done in loose waves paired with skin-tight, high-waisted ripped jeans, a long-sleeve white turtleneck bodysuit and a bright yellow cropped Sami Miro Vintage herringbone jacket with feather cuffs and a Levi’s denim label on the back. Kylie Jenner’s former BFF accessorized her ripped light-wash jeans with a tiny Louis Vuitton purse and metallic gold strappy sandals. Her new blonde hair was done by custom wig maker, The Frontal Sleyer, while her neutral makeup was done by artist, Mahina Makeup.

Jordyn traveled across the pond to launch her lashes collection, but really, she has just been putting on a fashion show in some gorgeous looks. The first night she got there, March 25, Jordyn shocked everyone when she debuted a brand new short bob hairstyle while wearing a sexy slinky House of CB dress. The low cut bronze frock showed off major cleavage and she paired it with a brown leather Sami Miro Vintage trench coat. She topped the look off with matching bronze bedazzled Tom Ford ankle-strap sandals, huge gold circle hoops, and the same Louis Vuitton Boite Chapeau Souple purse.

Since then, Jordyn has rocked a white bedazzled two-piece sweatsuit set with a cropped leather jacket and her same blonde wig, however, her sexiest look from her trip thus far has definitely been her skin-tight blue mini dress. The long-sleeve turquoise mini featured neon orange piping down the front and sides of the sleeves, which she decided to highlight with a pair of matching neon orange BooHoo Clear Heel Peeptoe Mules. While her outfit was fabulous, she unfortunately experienced a wardrobe malfunction on March 26, when she was getting out of the car, showing off her Spanx that she was wearing underneath the frock.

Jordyn’s cosmetics collection with cruelty-free brand Eylure, officially launched on March 25. The Eylure x Jordyn Woods lashes collection for the England based brand is made up of three different types of eyelashes – Summer Heir, Beach Please, and LA Baby – all of which are currently available and are retailing for $7.99 on Ulta.com