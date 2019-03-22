‘Jersey Shore’s Pauly D & Vinny Go Shirtless & Show Off Ripped Abs In Cancun

Spring break is treating Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino pretty damn well! The guys are currently vacationing in Cancun, and they showed off their rock-hard, shirtless bods on the beach on March 21.

Jersey Shore stars, Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino, are helping celebrate MTV’s Spring Break in Cancun this week, but they took some time to themselves for a stroll on the beach March 21. The guys went shirtless for the outing, wearing nothing but their swim trunks. Pauly’s abs were on full display, while Vinny’s ‘Keto Gudio’ bod looked quite ripped, as well. The guys also spent some time jet skiing in the clear blue ocean during the boys’ trip, and were all smiles as they embarked on the excursion. These two became fast friends during season one of Jersey Shore, which filmed in 2009, and their bromance has only continued to blossom ever since!

However, even though the guys are obviously ‘in love’ with each other, they’re both single and looking to settle down — which is why they’ll be starring on their very own dating show for MTV this spring! Double Shot At Love With Pauly D and Vinny will feature the guys hoping to find love out of a pool of 20 women. Throughout the season, they’ll get to make decisions about who sticks around the competition and who goes home. However, the ladies will ultimately get to choose whose heart they’re competing for. The show premieres on April 11 on MTV.

Earlier this month, MTV released the cast list for the show, and it features women from ages 22-33 from all over the United States. While the majority of contestants are from California, New York and New Jersey, there are also women who hail from Arizona, Florida, Louisiana and more, as well.

While Pauly and Vinny are looking for love, their Jersey Shore castmate, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, is currently in the midst of a divorce from her husband, Roger Mathews. Meanwhile, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is currently working on himself — he revealed earlier this year that he’d entered a rehab program — and it’s unclear where he stands with his baby mama, Jen Harley. Things are going well for Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese, though — Snooki is pregnant with her third child, while Deena welcomed her first baby earlier this year!