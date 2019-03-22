Angela Simmons Says Cliff Dixon’s Death Hits ‘Close To Home’ In Passionate Plea 4 Mos. After Ex Was Shot

Angela Simmons lost her baby daddy ex fiance to gun violence in November. Now she’s mourning Cliff Dixon’s murder, saying it ‘hits close to home’ in a heartbreaking video message.

Growing Up Hip Hop star Angela Simmons is no stranger to the pain of gun violence, losing the father of her two-year-old son, ex fiance Sutton Tennyson, 37, to a horrific murder in November of 2018. Now after the shooting death of NBA superstar Kevin Durant‘s best friend Cliff Dixon outside an Atlanta area night club where he’d just arrived to celebrate his 32nd birthday, she’s beyond upset. Angela is bravely addressing the gun violence problem plaguing her community and the 31-year-old shared a passionate video on March 21 about how things need to change.

“I’m getting to the point where I’m really getting tired of hearing about our men being killed from gun violence. This is too close to home. I mean I’m really frustrated and I really think our community needs to stand up and figure out something for these gun violence laws,” Angela began an Instagram story video with a concerned look on her face.

“Our young men need programs and a lot needs to happen and I’m at the point where I’m ready to figure that out. Because I’m tired of it and I’m really really really tired of hearing we’re losing young men to gun violence by other young men who are doing it. It is ridiculous and I have had it,” she added.

Cliff was shot shortly after he arrived at Chamblee, GA’s SL Lounge on March 20. He was rushed by paramedics to Grady Memorial hospital where he was soon pronounced dead. The gunman ran away from the shooting scene and remains at large. Cliff was so excited for his birthday party that he even promoted the bash on his Instagram, telling everyone “We litty tonight. Come catch the vibe.” He was Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant’s best friend since childhood and the ex-boyfriend of Love and Hip Hop star Erica Mena.

Sutton was shot to death after getting into a verbal argument with a man outside a garage in southwest Atlanta on Nov. 3, 2018. The suspect later turned himself in to police. While Sutton split with the daughter of Run DMC’s Rev. Run in 2017, Angela was devastated by his senseless murder. “Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift. I’m hurting. I’m numb. Thank you for the out pouring of love everyone,” she captioned a. Instagram photo of Sutton holding his namesake son Sutton Tennyson Jr. after the tragedy. Angela added, “I can’t believe I’m even saying Rest In Peace Sutton. I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise.”