Jennifer Lopez Rocks Blue Contacts In Gorgeous Pic Promoting New Single ‘Medicine’

Jennifer Lopez wore some blue eye contacts for a promotional pic for her forthcoming single ‘Medicine’!

Jennifer Lopez, 49, is promoting her new single “Medicine,” which will feature French Montana, 34, and based on the art she’s using to tease her upcoming song, it’s sure to be a dazzling hit. Wearing a glittery mask with multiple faces, Jennifer also stunned with some pretty blue contacts. In addition to her blue-eyed look, J.Lo wrote in the caption, “Wish I could give you guys a taste of my new single, Medicine, ft. @frenchmontana 😏!! I CAN’T WAIT for you all to hear it!!!!!! Want to be the first to listen? (link in bio). 🤫💙.”

This will be J.Lo’s first single since news of her engagement broke after the singer shared a photo of the huge engagement ring on Mar. 9. “This really didn’t come as a shock to anyone,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Jennifer of course was surprised, even though it had been discussed. It was so romantic. The two are so happy.” And sure enough, J.Lo shared pictures a photographer took of Alex Rodriguez getting down on bended knee, and Jenny from the Block looked so surprised to see the huge rock A-Rod presented her with.

“Alex’s ex-wife [Cynthia] is really happy for Alex and Jennifer,” our source went on to say. “They have a really great relationship and everyone gets along very well. J.Lo is excited to officially be a stepmom to Alex’s kids [Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10] and everyone’s excited for the families to officially blend together. All of the kids love each other and get along great. They’re so over the top happy and in love. The kids are all so excited, too.”

“Medicine” drops on April 5th.