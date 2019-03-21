Chris Brown ‘Turned On’ By Rihanna’s Sexy New Fenty Pic: He ‘Would Still Love’ To Marry Her

Chris Brown not only ‘lurks’ Rihanna’s social media — he ‘does reach out’ to his ex-girlfriend as well. Here’s exactly how the hip hop artist tries to stay in contact as he daydreams about a ‘Mrs. Rihanna Brown.’

Chris Brown, 29, is not a ghost follower on Rihanna’s Instagram page. The “Kiss Kiss” singer “still lurks on Rihanna’s social media and thinks her latest pics are sexy and hot,” a source close to Chris EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Rihanna, 31, most recently stunned in a mini bronze dress to promote Fenty Beauty’s restock of the makeup brand’s body luminizers, Body Lava, in a photo shared on March 20. Such steamy pictures prove that the Anti singer hasn’t lost her edge, and her ex has definitely taken notice. “He is still turned on by her after all these years and thinks she has only gotten more beautiful with age,” our source continues. “He has never stopped wanting her and his attraction to her has gotten stronger since they have been apart.” Yes, even nearly six years after they parted ways in 2013, following a brief reunion.

“He has matured, grown, changed and doesn’t see why they can’t make it work when the time is right,” our source continues. “He would still love to make her Mrs. Rihanna Brown. Until then, he loves seeing her sexy pics on the ‘Gram and will keep one eye on her always.” In Nov. 2018, the Grammy-winner made this apparent by commenting with a blushing emoji — “😳” — underneath a sultry photo of his ex-girlfriend, who was wearing hot red underwear and not much else. But Chris doesn’t limit his contact to RiRi’s comments sections.

“Chris does still reach out to Rihanna, but not as often as he used to,” our source reveals. “He shoots her a DM here and there, every few months, just to stay connected and to let her know that he is thinking of her. Chris is trying to be patient with things and holds on to faith that if their love is meant to be, which he believes it is, then one day they will be together again. Until then, he respects her space and waits.” The fellow Grammy-winner is most likely not even on the market, as she and Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, 30, were photographed having a blast at a Los Angeles Lakers game on Feb. 21. RiRi has been linked to the deputy president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel since the summer of 2017. After not being seen together between July 2018 and October of that year, they finally had a public reunion for a dinner date in Santa Monica in Nov. 2018. Meanwhile, Chris was last seen engaging in PDA with Instagram model Ammika Harris, 25, in Paris in Jan. 2019, right before the hip hop artist was accused of rape by an anonymous woman while in France’s capital. Chris reportedly filed a false accusation complaint after his arrest, and has publicly denied the rape allegations.

Chris and Rihanna dated between 2008 and 2009, and their headline-making romance abruptly came to an end after attending Clive Davis’ 2009 Grammy party. On that night, a fight led to Chris physically assaulting his then girlfriend. Rihanna was left with shocking injuries on her face, and Chris with charges for felony assault and making criminal threats. By 2012, Rihanna said she forgave her ex while appearing on Oprah’s Next Chapter, and the two even reunited for a romance between the later part of 2012 and the summer of 2013.