Jose Canseco’s Ex Denies His Claim That A-Rod Cheated On JLo With Her: ‘We’re Just Friends’

It’s the love triangle that never was! Jose Canseco’s ex-wife, Jessica Canseco, shut down his shocking accusations that she slept with Alex Rodriguez while he was already with Jennifer Lopez. The tea is HOT today.

Jessica Canseco‘s here to fetch her ex-husband! Jose Canseco went on a wild Twitter rant on March 10, the same day that Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez announced their engagement, to accuse the fellow Yankees legend of cheating… with Jessica. “Those false accusations Jose is making are not true!” Jessica tweeted on March 12, denying her ex-husband’s allegations. “I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose, he can keep playing with his Alien friends,” she wrote, including the laughing face emoji and the face palm.

She’s referring to Jose’s other Twitter rant, that happened at the end of January, wherein he stated, “Aliens have been trying to teach us how to time travel but first we have to change our body composition which we are not willing to do we have tried with animals and it has failed.” No, really. You know Jessica’s serious about refuting her ex’s accusations (about A-Rod, not the aliens), because she re-downloaded Twitter to sound off!

“In fact I don’t even get on twitter had to download app again and don’t watch tv and had no idea any of this was going on,” Jessica tweeted. “Last time I saw Alex, he was with Torrie [Wilson] and I brought my boyfriend over for dinner. We are just friends my god.” And that’s that! Jose and Jessica, who were married from 1996 to 1999, are not friendly; the MLB star was arrested in 1997 for beating Jessica. He pleaded no contest in 1998 and was sentenced to a year of probation and was required to attend counseling. They share a daughter, 22-year-old model Josie Canseco.

Meanwhile, A-Rod and JLo are paying Jose’s accusations no mind. The couple are happily engaged after two years of dating, and they’re on their way to happily ever after. Alex gave Jennifer a $5 million engagement ring, which she showed off in a series of photos on Instagram. He proposed on the beach during their vacation in the Bahamas, and it looked so romantic!