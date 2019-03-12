Olivia Jade Giannulli: 5 Things About Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Named In College Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli, 19, was thrust into the limelight on March 12 when her mom Lori Loughlin was accused of being involved in a college admissions scam. So, who is the makeup-obsessed teen?

On March 12, the showbiz world was rocked when news broke that actresses Felicity Huffman, 56, and Lori Loughlin, 52, were among 50 people being indicted in a multimillion dollar college admissions scam. The former Desperate Housewives star and the Fuller House actress have been charged with paying money to get their kids into Ivy League and prestigious universities like Yale and Stanford. Lori’s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli, 19, currently attends the University of Southern California and both her parents are implicated in the scandal. The Justice Department claims the couple spent millions to help Olivia Jade and her 20-year-old sister Isabella Giannulli get into USC. The sitcom star and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, 55, have both been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. But, who is Olivia Jade? Here’s what we know:

1. Olivia Jade Giannulli – who goes by the name Olivia Jade – is a makeup and beauty vlogger. She has her own YouTube channel that, as of March 12, had nearly 2 million subscribers. The keen vlogger posted her first video on Aug. 13, 2014. On Feb. 5, 2019 Olivia Jade tweeted about being a social media influencer, writing, “YouTube will always be my #1 passion. I promise I’d way rather be filming 24/7 than sitting in 6 hours of classes straight but an education is also super important to me so thank u for ur [sic] patience and letting me figure out time management.”

2. In August 2018 she faced backlash for saying she only wanted to go to college for the parties. During a Q&A she told her viewers, “I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna attend but I’m gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone, and [I] hope that I can try and balance it all. But I do want the experience of like game days, partying…I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.” Viewers were quick to slam her with one writing in the comments section, “It sucks that some people don’t have the privilege to get an education and she’s going just for game days…” Two days later, on Aug. 16, Olivia Jade posted a video to apologize. “I didn’t mean it that way,” she said. “I’m sorry for anyone I offended by saying that. I know it’s a privilege and a blessing [to attend college] and I’m really grateful.”

YouTube will always be my #1 passion. I promise I’d way rather be filming 24/7 than sitting in 6 hours of classes straight but an education is also super important to me so thank u for ur patience and letting me figure out time management . Ily bbs — Olivia Jade (@oliviajadee) February 6, 2019

3. She once featured in a paid partnership with Prime Student. On Sept. 17, 2018 Olivia (who has 1.3 million Instagram followers) posted an Instagram photo of herself sitting on a bed, as part of an ad for Amazon’s paid membership program for college students. Officially a college student!” Olivia wrote in the caption section. “It’s been a few weeks since I moved into my dorm and I absolutely love it. I got everything I needed from Amazon with @primestudent and had it all shipped to me in just two-days. #ad #primestudent #allonamazon.”

4. Olivia used to worry that people only wanted to be her friend because her parents are famous. In a February 2018 video post she shared her fears during a Q&A. “I remember when I was 6, 7, 8-years-old, I would always think about, ‘Do they want to be my friend for me or [because of] my mom or my dad?’” she said.

5. She has collaborated with Sephora on her very own beauty product – a bronze and illuminate palette which has her name on it. The custom-created pressed powder palette has five highlighting shades, according to Sephora’s website. “I want to say a huge thank you to my subscribers for believing in me and making it possible for me to have the opportunity to create such a beautiful palette with Sephora Collection,” Olivia Jade said in a message on the product’s page. “This has been such a dream of mine and without all of you, it could have never happened. Thank you for allowing this to be my reality. I hope to see all of you glowing to the Gods.”