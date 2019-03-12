Johnny Depp ‘Overwhelmed’ By Fan Support After Amber Heard Lawsuit

Johnny Depp has been embroiled in a bitter court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, but the A-list actor is feeling ‘vindicated’ after receiving fan support!

Newly released photos of Johnny Depp, 55, with a black eye were published by The Blast on Mar. 8, which detailed the A-list actor’s injuries after his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 32, allegedly punched him twice in the face — it’s something he accused her of in his lawsuit against her. The images were released along with a $50 million defamation lawsuit against the Aquaman actress after she wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post that seemed to indicate he was allegedly abusing her during their marriage. Photos also surfaced of Johnny with a severed finger, and according to court documents, a month after the couple married in Feb. 2015, Amber “shattered the bones in the tip of Mr. Depp’s right middle finger, almost completely cutting it off.”

As news spread of The Blast‘s gruesome images of the Oscar-nominated actor’s injuries, and court documents with specific allegations against Amber, fans on Twitter rushed to apologize to the Donnie Brasco star and apologized for initially not believing his side of the story. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY to a source close to the Golden Globe winner, who said, “Johnny is overwhelmed by all the love and support he’s receiving from fans on Twitter. He is finally feeling vindicated after years of looking like the ‘bad guy’ and not believing his side of the story. Johnny never wanted to put Amber in a position to look like the aggressor, but he finally had enough and needed to reveal his truth. The fact that fans are now beginning to believe his account of what happened feels incredible and he’s more determined than ever to continue fighting for justice and redeem his reputation.”

Fan comments on Twitter included, “The fact that Johnny’s bruises is only one of many other photographs he has for court is so heartbreaking but also so important,” and “I’ve never been more proud of you Johnny Depp! You handled everything in a way few would have. You didn’t owe anyone anything and yet again you put yourself out there to make sure the truth comes out! You are so strong and inspire us to be so as well.” Another source we spoke with said, “Johnny is interested in the truth and he understands that takes some time once you have to battle through certain hoops and falsehoods that are always presented. And the fact that he is a big star, it’s even more of a slippery slope to deal with. But Johnny is more than happy that he is getting support from all around the world, that goes a long way but ultimately he wants his day in court to prove that what he is saying is true.”

Amber, who filed for divorce in May 2016, denied leaking a video in Aug. 2016 that was released by TMZ which showed her then-estranged husband hurling a glass and wine bottle across their kitchen. She later issued a statement clarifying her position regarding the controversial tape while revealing she “underestimated” the emotional impact divorce proceedings against the Hollywood star would have on her. And now the newly released photos of Johnny’s black eye are being used in the lawsuit against his ex-wife. The Blast reported that the father-of-two claimed that in Apr. 2016, he was “late for Heard’s 30th birthday dinner.” And when he returned home, he claimed Amber was “upset and began criticizing him,” and then became “aggressive and violent, punching him twice in the face.” But Johnny’s pal added, “This is not a happy thing to go through and he would rather not be dealing with it at all or to have happened in the first place, but now that he has to fight he will fight for what he knows is right and he is happy that people have his back.”