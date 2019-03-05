Katie Morton: 5 Things About ‘Bachelor’ Beauty Who Overheard ‘Troubling’ Cassie & Caelynn Convo

Cassie and Caelynn were called out for not being on ‘The Bachelor’ for the ‘right reasons’ after a conversation overheard by Katie Morton — and she’s expected to FINALLY spill the details on ‘Women Tell All’ March 5.

Katie Morton didn’t get much screen time while she was a contestant on The Bachelor, but after she was eliminated, she made major headlines because of a conversation she overheard before being sent home. Colton Underwood eliminated Katie during week six of the competition, and before she left, she warned him that some of the women remaining were not ready to get engaged, a conclusion she made based on what she overheard. The next week, Tayshia Adams and Kirpa Sudick reiterated these concerns to Colton, and named Cassie Randolph and Caelynn Miller-Keyes as the women who Katie was referring to.

However, Tayshia and Kirpa were unable to provide evidence, and only had Katie’s word to go on. Of course, Caelynn and Cassie defended themselves against the accusations, and insisted that they never said the things that they were being accused of. The whole situation left Colton — and the viewers — super torn. We will finally get to hear Katie’s side of the story during the Women Tell All special, which airs March 5 on ABC. Ahead of the big reveal, get to know more abotu the gorgeous Bachelor contestant here:

1. She’s a dancer. Katie was a member of the dance team at Louisiana State University, where she went to college, from 2010-2014. At the 2011 College Cheerleading and Dance Championships, the LSU Tigers placed third in the Division 1A Hip-Hop competition and fourth in the Division 1A Jazz competition. Katie continues to dance in her spare time.

2. She works in medical sales. Katie works as a medical sales rep in Los Angeles, according to her LinkedIn page. Her official title is ‘Senior Medical Sales Rep – Neurology,’ and her bio says that she has a ‘passion for helping others.’

3. She was one of three women to meet Colton before the show began. Katie appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show alongside fellow Bachelor contestants Sydney Lotuaco and Annie Reardon before leaving to film the show. The ladies got the chance to meet Colton from afar, and they played in a trivia game to compete for an up-close-and-personal moment with him. Annie won the competition.

4. She’s friendly with many of her ‘Bachelor’ costars. Katie has posted photos with several Bachelor ladies throughout the season, and proved how much she especially values their friendships after her elimination. After that episode aired, she posted a photo of Heather Martin and Hannah Brown embracing her in a sweet hug, which she captioned, “THIS is the only love I need. I am crying tears of joy this morning in pure gratitude.”

5. She enjoys working out. Katie posts several photos of herself working out on social media, and in her bio for ABC, she confirmed that she loves yoga.