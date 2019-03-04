Wendy Madison Bauer: 5 Things To Know About Luke Perry’s Fiancee

Before passing away at 52, Luke Perry was secretly engaged to a licensed marriage & family therapist, Wendy Madison Bauer.

Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale‘s casts and fans are mourning the loss of Luke Perry, who tragically passed away surrounded by family members on Mar. 4 at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, California, just days after he suffered a massive stroke at his Sherman Oaks home and was placed under sedation. A part of Luke’s rep’s official statement mentioned that his fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer, 44, was in the room with Luke, who was previously married to Rachel Minnie Sharp from 1993-2003, as he passed away. While his engagement comes as a surprise to fans, here’s everything you need to know about Bauer.

1. She’s a licensed marriage and family therapist, according to her LinkedIn page. “I provide psychotherapy to adults, adolescents, and couples in a private practice setting,” Bauer wrote on LinkedIn, describing her Beverly Hills private practice. “I specialize in working with individuals suffering from anxiety. In addition, I have experience working with a number of issues including: depression and suicidality, self-injury, panic attacks, agoraphobia, OCD, low self-esteem, occupational problems, relationship difficulties, substance abuse, and issues related to transitions.”

2. Before opening up her therapy practice, she was an actress. Working under the name Madison Bauer, Luke’s fiancee was active in the industry from 2004-2011 and played small roles on House and The Mentalist.

3. Her engagement to Luke was previously unknown before his tragic death. In fact, Perry never commented on his relationship with Bauer. However, the two attended an event together in 2017. The couple walked the red carpet of the GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 6, 2017.

4. She received a Masters in Clinical Psychology from Antioch University in 2011. In addition, Bauer is reportedly pursuing a doctorate. “I am currently pursuing my doctorate in psychoanalysis at the Institute for Contemporary Psychoanalysis and am currently accepting clients interested in becoming a training case,” she wrote in her profile on Psychology Today.

5. She received training at the Airport Marina Counseling Service. “I completed 3 years of clinical training at Airport Marina Counseling Service (AMCS), a non-profit community clinic in Los Angeles, where I had the opportunity to work with a diverse group of clients, experiencing a wide range of issues,” she wrote on her personal website. “In addition to working with individual adults, I completed a 1 year training program in working with families and a 1 year training program in working with couples.”