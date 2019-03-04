Gwen Stefani greeted Blake Shelton at the airport with a huge kiss after he got off his private jet!

Get ready for your heart to completely melt! Gwen Stefani, 49, shared a video on her Instagram story of herself walking on the tarmac of the airport on Mar. 3, saying, “Somebody is here; somebody is coming.” Then, the next video she posted showed one of her sons, who appears to be Zuma Rossdale, 10, running toward Blake Shelton, 42, as he got off his private jet. In addition to showing their sweet hug, Gwen posted a video of her joining in on the group hug and giving Blake a big kiss to welcome him home.

Their sweet reunion comes just one day after Gwen asked her fans what they thought of Blake’s looks. Taking to her Instagram story, Gwen posted a black-and-white photo of her boyfriend with a simple, but direct question: “Hot level?” Then, her followers were able to scroll a heart-eyed emoji on a scale from left to right in order to give their answer. And the very next post she shared was another photo of Blake, this time on-stage, with a banner on the top of the pic that read: “KING.”

Meanwhile, since the news dropped that Blake’s ex-wife Miranda Lambert had surprisingly gotten married to a New York City cop named Brendan Mcloughlin, both Blake and Gwen had the same, uninterested response. “Blake and Gwen really don’t care either way about Miranda’s marriage,” a source close to Blake and Gwen told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It was much easier for Blake to move on than Miranda. It took her a very, very long time to really get over Blake, and it hurt so badly to see Blake move on quickly with Gwen, but she’s very happy now.”

He…like has the perfect family to welcome him home. Everything he ever wanted running towards him arguing who loves him more 😭 pic.twitter.com/doWmxQkjWS — J.W. (@rockingredrush) March 4, 2019

“Blake has completely moved on and had a long time ago,” our source went on to say. “To see Miranda get married is almost like a relief to him. She was a big part of his life for quite awhile and only wants good things for her, but he’s not paying attention at all. He’s happier than ever with Gwen.”