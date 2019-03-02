‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Will Absolutely Try To Be There For Ex Peter Thomas After His Arrest

Cynthia Bailey is sad that her ex Peter Thomas was arrested in Miami for allegedly writing fake checks, a source close to the ‘RHOA’ star told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

While RHOA star Cynthia Bailey, 52, and her ex Peter Thomas, 58, split in 2016 after their third season marriage and finalized their divorce in 2017, she still sympathizes with him following his arrest in Miami on Mar. 1 for allegedly writing fake checks in Louisiana. A source close to Cynthia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that although she’s not shocked about his arrest, she’s going to try to be there for him for the sake of her daughter Noelle, who remains close to Peter. “Cynthia will absolutely try to get a hold of Peter when she can,” our source told us. “She’s not really surprised this is happening just because he was never straight with her when it came to business, but for her daughter Noelle’s sake, will be there for him. She knows Peter at the core is a good man.”

In the end, Cynthia, who is now dating Mike Hill, is sad about Pete’s situation. “Cynthia feels sad for Peter over his recent arrest, mainly because he is still in her daughter Noelle’s life so much,” our source went on to say. “Cynthia has really encouraged Peter to keep a relationship with her daughter Noelle for both their sakes. Peter was really a father figure to Noelle, so of course she doesn’t want to see bad things happen. However, Cynthia has always questioned Peter and his businesses, which was a huge tipping point in their relationship constantly.”

And while Cynthia will reach out to Peter, who she previously described as “someone that has always had my back,” they haven’t been in regular contact for quite sometime. “Cynthia and Peter barely speak anymore, if at all, because they’ve both moved on, but she’s done everything for her daughter Noelle who wants a relationship with Peter,” our source told us. “Cynthia and the other RHOA ladies know Peter loves the show and the fame. He’s really into the glitz and glamour and the cameras. The ladies feel Cynthia is much happier with Mike and he’s a better fit for her. Peter often had trouble getting along with the other ladies, and he would cause a lot of drama to create good TV.”