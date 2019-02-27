Khloe Kardashian’s BFF Malika Getting Dragged Hard For Bullying Jordyn Woods: See Comments

Khloe Kardashian’s BFF Malika Haqq has been leading the online shade against Jordyn Woods for hooking up with Koko’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson. Now fans are telling her to STFU and stop the bullying.

Ever since the cheating scandal broke involving Khloe Kardashian‘s baby daddy Tristan Thompson fooling around with Kylie Jenner’s longtime BFF Jordyn Woods, it’s been Koko’s ride or die bestie Malika Haqq who as been dragging the 21-year-old model on social media. She’s called her out as “disloyal” on Instagram, while the 35-year-old and Kim Kardashian, 38, threw major shade at Jordyn by posting an IG video where they sang along to songs that were odes to cheaters and home wreckers. Now some of Malika’s fans have had enough and are calling her out for being a bully towards Jordyn.

In a Feb. 27 Instagam selfie, Malika showed herself in a pair of sunglasses and wrote “Passion is energy, I won’t waste it,” and people are piling on her for going after Jordyn. “Stop bullying @jordynwoods the subs and the commentary are all unnecessary,” one person wrote in the comments. Another told her “You’re a bully dude u need to chill.” Many fans pointed out that at Jordyn’s age a lot of people don’t make good decisions. “I’m all for everyone defending Jordyn. heck I wasn’t the brightest when I was 21. Very young many mistakes,” one woman shared.

Others pointed out that Malika has seemed to come hard for Jordyn but has not done the same towards Tristan, as he’s equally to blame for the cheating scandal. “Why are you still following Tristan? Where’s the same energy you have towards Jordyn? Your comments on social media do not help. Don’t involve yourself,” one fan advised her. “Are you God to Judge Jordyn? Put the same energy to blame The Young & Beautiful Tristan,” another told her.

Not all of the comments were critical of Malika. One fan wrote, “Good for you for sticking up for your bff and always being down for her. Forget what these other fake ass girls are commenting. Wait til some 21 yr old is all over their man, and their man is telling them it was an accident as well and blames it on being too drunk, see how they react!✔” Another told Malika, “Keep being the good friend that you are #respect.”

Earlier in the day, Malika dissed Jordyn again when responding to an IG comment from a fan who told her that she admires “how you own your mistakes and are always there for Khloe Kardashian.” Malika replied, “I’ve been wrong before and I’ll be wrong again but I damn sure wouldn’t make excuses (alcohol) in an interview to gain self-pity and save face. No one in my life would condone that coward-like behavior.” TMZ has previously reported that Jordyn was “blackout drunk” and doesn’t even remember how she got to the party, let alone fooling around with Tristan.

We’ll finally hear what Jordyn has to say about the whole Tristan hookup scandal in an interview she taped with Jada Pinkett-Smith for her Red Table Talk series on Facebook Watch. A publicist for the series has confirmed to HollywoodLife that the interview will run on Friday, March 1st. The exact time the show will air has yet to be revealed.