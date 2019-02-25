‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club’: Kailah Reveals Why She Clashed With Lindsay & Called Her Out

Kailah Casillas has no problem speaking her mind — even to Lindsay Lohan! The reality star opened up to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about her issues with LiLo and MUCH more!

Tension between Kailah Casillas and Lindsay Lohan reached a whole new level during last week’s episode of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club! Kailah was chosen as one of three staff members to spend the afternoon with Lindsay on a yacht, and the actress made it clear to Kailah that she wasn’t happy with some of her behavior. But, even now, months later, Kailah is admittedly still confused about where everything stemmed from. “Everything was so unclear,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It was just very flip-floppy. I’m not sure if she hated me the whole time from day one, or what really transpired to make everything lead up to that moment. I personally think she just didn’t like me from the start, and even if she did think I had a good work ethic, that wasn’t enough for her to keep me around.”

The drama will continue during the upcoming Feb. 25 episode! In a sneak peek posted by MTV, Lindsay surprises the VIP hosts at the house they’re staying in, and angrily confronts them with threats of firing someone when she sees how messy the house is. Kailah is baffled as to what a messy room would have to do with her work, and she lets Lindsay know it. “The other people that I lived with were all more passive than I was, obviously,” Kailah explained. “They didn’t really feel like they wanted to speak up. But behind her back, most of them were saying everything that I was saying. I was speaking up, not just for how I felt about things, but usually what everyone else was thinking. I kind of took one for the team there on that one.”

Well, [SPOILER ALERT], Kailah’s decision winds up having dire consequences, and she gets fired after the confrontation. “I think from the beginning she never really gave me a chance,” Kailah admitted. “I don’t think she appreciated that I was standing up for myself and that I was outspoken. I don’t think she appreciates people who talk back to her or have any sort of opinion. Honestly, she wants everyone to bow down to her and stay quiet, and I’m not that kind of girl.”

"It seems like you don't respect me, and that's really a f*cking problem!" 😳 Find out what goes down after this convo on #LohanBeachClub Monday at 10/9c on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/jXi2FaC2Ai — Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club (@lohanbeachclub) February 22, 2019

Kailah explained that she doesn’t “hate” Lindsay, but just has no respect for the way she treated her employees. “I just didn’t like the way she talked to people, to be honest,” she said. “You can be a boss and still be respectful. I wasn’t going to be one of the people who she talks to like that.”

Since being let go from the Beach Club, Kailah has not talked to or seen Lindsay, and she said she doesn’t expect she’ll ever have another chance to come face-to-face with her former boss. “I don’t think Lindsay would ever agree to see me,” she told us. “She’s a coward when it comes to confrontation and people talking back to her, so there’s no way in hell she’d ever sit in the room with me. At the end of the day…you can’t talk to her. You can be making all the sense in the world and she’ll skew it to be her own narrative. It’s kind of a lost cause to have any type of conversation with her.”

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club airs on Mondays at 10:00 p.m. on MTV, and Kailah’s firing goes down during the Feb. 25 episode!