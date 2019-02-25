Halsey Shows Off Bright Red Hair & Rocks Plaid Dress For Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Halsey was a fashion force at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. See the plaid dress the ‘Without Me’ singer wore to celebrate the entertainment industry’s most important night here!

Halsey, 24, may think she’s “Bad at Love,” but she’s certainly not bad at making a statement at the red carpet. The singer attended the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Feb. 24, and stunning in an off-the-shoulder plaid gown. While the look wasn’t as sexy as other red carpet ensembles we’ve seen Halsey rock in the past, she made sure to stand out on the carpet with her bright red hairdo! Halsey recently debuted the fire-engine red color, and the ‘do was definitely the focal point of her bold party look.

Halsey styled her locks in loose curls, which she pushed back from her face as she posed for photos. Her dress featured a hi-lo hemline, which allowed her to show off major leg in the front, while also having a dramatic train that made for the perfect red carpet pictures. Halsey strutted her stuff down the carpet as cameras flashed away, and she was all smiles as she made her way inside. While Oscars Sunday pays its respects to the best movies and actors in the business, the fashion is also a BIG part of the night, and Halsey totally delivered!

Even though Halsey wasn’t partying as an Oscar nominee tonight, she has many other accomplishments to toast to! She just dropped a new track and music video with her new boo, Yungblud, and features Blink 182’s Travis Barker, too! Halsey is moving on from her ex G-Eazy, who was her date to the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar party. She’s now making new memories with YungBlud — he was even recently photographed giving her a foot massage on a yacht! Halsey and Yungblud were seen kicking back on the luxury boat over Valentine’s Day weekend, and a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Halsey “sees long-term potential in this relationship,” but “wants to take things slow.”

The gown above is a great follow-up to last year’s outfit, as Halsey also left us in awe in a high-slit blue dress (a couture piece from Galia Lahav) for the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar party. But, redirecting our focus to the 2019 award show, check out even more big names at tonight’s party in our gallery above!