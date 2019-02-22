Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper ‘Will Get Married’: Fans Believe They’re ‘In Love’ Even Though He Has A GF

Now that Lady Gaga is single again, fans of ‘A Star Is Born’ are shipping on her winding up married to her co-star Bradley Cooper. They have insane chemistry, but he also has a girlfriend.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga showed off some of the most intense chemistry ever between two movie stars playing opposite each other in A Star Is Born. They were so perfect on-screen and even off-screen they’ve shown total love and respect for one another. Now that the 32-year-old entertainer’s engagement to talent agent Christian Carino is kaput, fans are shipping on Bradley, 44, and Gaga getting married in real life, the way Jackson Maine and Ally did in ASIB (albeit with a happier outcome than the film). There’s just one pesky problem — Bradley’s model girlfriend of three years, Irina Shayk, 33. She’s also the mother of the couple’s 22-month-old daughter Lea.

“Hey guys just a heads up LADY GAGA IS NO LONGER ENGAGED BRADLEY PLEASE GO GET YOUR GIRL,” one fan on Twitter pleaded with the Oscar nominated actor. Another wrote, “I hope Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper get married and live happily ever after. That’s all I want,” to the news that Gaga is single again. One shipper tweeted “Lady Gaga isn’t engaged anymore I hope she doesn’t steal my boo Bradley! Jk I actually hope they fall deeply in love cause they seem very deeply in love!”

There’s no doubt these two have so much adoration towards one another, at least professionally. Bradley turned up at Gaga’s Enigma residency on Jan. 26 at the Park Theater in Las Vegas and their chemistry was burning as they performed “Shallow” live together for the first time. He sat on a stool with his land lovingly placed on her shoulder while she kneeled down and looked up at him admiringly. For those few minutes, Jackson and Ally’s love story really looked like Bradley and Gaga had one of their own.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will get married calling it now — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) February 19, 2019

Irina Shayk to Lady Gaga now that she isn't engaged anymore and everyone wants Bradley Cooper to be with Lady Gaga instead: pic.twitter.com/jnUlwgFIq7 — Aubs (@aubrey_langer) February 22, 2019

Fans are going to get another taste of Lady Cooper’s (yes, that’s their shipper name) onstage hotness as the pair will be performing “Shallow” live at the 91st Academy Awards on Feb. 24. They won’t be performing in their ASIB characters, instead will be singing as themselves, Bradley and Gaga. The pair already earned a Grammy for Best Pop/Duo or Group performance for the song from the hit film. It also spent weeks aboard the top of the Billboard Hot 100. So after Bradley’s prolific acting career — and now directing as he helmed A Star Is Born — he still doesn’t have an Oscar, but he does have a Grammy and a number one hit song. Fans are now hoping Gaga and the blue-eyed hunk make more beautiful music in the future by coupling up.