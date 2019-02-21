Rebekah Graf: 5 Things To Know About Woman, 36, Rumored To Be Dating Josh Duhamel, 46

Josh Duhamel & Rebekah Graf are not only dating — they’ve made their relationship ‘official’! Here are five facts about the actress!

1. Recently, Rebekah and Josh had a getaway with some of his friends where she dropped some major news. Apparently, during a trip up to The Village at Mammoth in California’s Mammoth Mountain, friends of Josh overheard Rebekah calling herself “Josh’s girlfriend,” sources told Life & Style.

2. She’s an accomplished actress! In fact, she’ll be portraying Heather Graham in the upcoming film The Dirt, which is all about how the band Mötley Crüe rose in the music scene. She’s also appeared in episodes of Hawaii Five-0, Bones, Workaholics and Entourage.

3. She’s attended events with Josh, but they have yet to make their relationship red carpet official. In fact, the two recently attended the second annual Mammoth Mountain Film Festival where his directorial debut, Buddy Games, premiered. “Josh wasn’t ready to to make it red-carpet official,” a source told Life & Style. “But he did bring Rebekah as his date to the Buddy Games premiere.”

4. Their chemistry is through the roof! “Josh made sure they got the best seats in the house and was rubbing her back as they waited to watch the film,” Life & Style‘s source added about their body language at the film festival. “You can tell that Josh is really into Rebekah. He didn’t even notice the other girls there. She had his full attention.”

5. We’ve actually seen pics of Josh and Rebekah’s PDA before! The two were spotted cuddling up and kissing outside of Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills on Dec. 19. While we didn’t know who she was then, we definitely do now!