‘The Challenge’: Natalie Reveals Status With Johnny Bananas & Spills More ‘War Of The Worlds’ Secrets

We caught up with ‘The Challenge’ star, Natalie Negrotti, for EXCLUSIVE scoop on where she stands with Johnny Bananas, how she feels about her ‘War of the Worlds’ partner, JP, and more!

Natalie Negrotti is back for her third Challenge in a row on The Challenge: War of the Worlds! Once again, Johnny Bananas is also competing this season, and it’s no secret that the two have a history. After their fling on The Challenge: Vendettas, they weren’t on the best of terms during Final Reckoning, and when they arrived for War of the Worlds, they “were not talking again,” Natalie confirmed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It is what it is,” she said. “We have a very messed up, dysfunctional thing. We’re not even in each other’s lives right now. Coming into this season, we were not friends.”

Still, that didn’t mean Natalie completely ruled out an alliance with Johnny in the game. “I’m willing to work with anyone for game purposes,” she revealed. “With each person and their personality, you know who you can trust at what point and to what degree. I’m going to work with whoever I need to get me further in the game through an alliance. I’m the kind of person where… I can put my differences aside. If I don’t like you in real life and you don’t like me, we don’t have to be best friends. I’m willing to put that aside to play the game.”

This season, the veteran players were paired with newcomers from other reality shows, with the rookies getting to pick their teammate. Natalie was chosen by Ex on the Beach Brazil star, JP Andrade, and she couldn’t have been happier with that outcome. “There was a few people I really wanted as my partner — Turbo [Camkiran], Gus [Smyrnios] and JP were the three I wanted to be paired up with,” Natalie admitted. “I’m really happy JP chose me. He’s Brazilian, I’m Venezuelan, and he’s strong.” Like many of the other veterans, Natalie spent the first night of this season politicking with the new players, and after getting to know JP on a personal and strategic level, she knew he was the right match for her.

Meanwhile, Natalie was also given a ready-made alliance with Josh Martinez, who she knew from Big Brother, being a contestant on this season. Josh was almost eliminated during episode one, but kept his place in the game when Alan Valdez was sent home due to an injury. Unfortunately, Josh was partnered up with Amanda Garcia, who Natalie is admittedly “not close” with. “That’s where your social game comes into play,” she explained. “I know Josh is going to protect me. It’s all about your connections with people. Some people on The Challenge are really cutthroat, so I’m happy there’s fresh faces this season. Honestly, I’m kind of getting sick of some of the vets. Not only are they rude to me, but they don’t want to work with me. So now there’s new faces who I want to work with. They’re young energy and fun.”

Natalie made it to the finals of The Challenge: Final Reckoning with her partner Paulie Calafiore, and they finished in third place. However, it was a tough fight, and they had to earn their way back into the game from the Redemption House more than once. Despite the big finish, Natalie admittedly still felt like she had to prove herself as a competitor when she came back for War of the Worlds.

“You never know what you’re going to have to do in the challenges and eliminations, so I still acted as if I was new this season,” she said. “I’m more comfortable now, and I have confidence, but I still underestimate myself because it makes me work harder.”

We’ll see how things continue for Natalie on The Challenge: War of the Worlds when the next episode airs on MTV Feb. 20 at 9:00 p.m.!