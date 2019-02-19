Dolly Parton Breaks Silence On Rumors She’s Having An Affair With Her Gal Pal: ‘People Love To Talk’

After years of speculation about her sexuality, Dolly Parton is finally addressing the rumors that she’s been engaged in a long-term relationship with her female friend, Judy Ogle. Here’s what she had to say.

Dolly Parton is laughing off rumors that she’s gay and having an affair with her pal, Judy Ogle. “People say that because you can’t really have a great relationship with a woman,” Dolly told The Sun. “I’m not gay but I have so many gay friends and I accept everybody for who they are. People love to talk. People love to gossip. They’ve said that about Oprah, but it’s not true.” She went onto explain that Judy has simply been her best friend for “64 years,” and that they’re like sisters.

“She went to the army when we graduated because she needed the insurance and she needed to help her family and I was trying to make it,” Dolly explained. “As soon as she got out, she came to Nashville and we’ve been together ever since.” Dolly’s sexuality has been a source of speculation for years now, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t bother her. “Sometimes that’s your best publicity,” she admitted. “I don’t care what they say as long as they don’t hurt other people I love.”

Dolly married her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, in Georgia in 1966. Carl is not a fan of the spotlight, which is why he is so rarely seen at public events with his famous wife. The pair renewed their vows in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary in 2016.

“He’s a good man,” Dolly gushed on The Dan Wootton Interview podcast. “It’s a true love story and he’s my best buddy. He’s crazy. He’s funny. I think laughter has been a big part of our relationship. We both have a lot of fun. We’re not in the same business — he doesn’t care about any of that. He’s pretty much a homebody, loves staying around home.”