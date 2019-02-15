Scott Disick Dishes On Plans For Kids With Sofia Richie & What He Loves About Her On Valentine’s Day

We caught up with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie EXCLUSIVELY during their Valentine’s Day celebration to get ALL the scoop on their relationship, the future and more!

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie celebrated Valentine’s Day at Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Theatre Box in San Diego this year, and it was quite romantic! Scott reserved an entire movie theater at Theatre Box for his love, and they watched the new film, Isn’t It Romantic?, after enjoying dinner and dessert. The theater was even covered with candles and rose petals to make the ambiance even more special! The two looked so in love as they enjoyed their evening together, and we got the chance to chat with them all about their love life!

Even though this Valentine’s Day was spent with Scott going all-out in a public setting, he admitted that the pair’s usual date night is much different. “Our favorite date night is very down to earth, in the sense that we just really like staying home, ordering food and watching a movie,” the reality star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Of course, this is much different from the Scott we knew back when he was dating Kourtney Kardashian and our partying all the time! “I think I just got older,” he admitted. “I got tired of all that running around.”

And, yes — he does have Sofia to thank for that! “She does seem to calm me down,” he gushed. “So I take that as a blessing.” Scott also dished about his favorite things about his 20-year-old love, raving, “She’s extremely, extremely generous and extremely thoughtful.”

Things have been serious between Scott and Sofia for about a year and a half now, but are they ready to take things to the next level by having kids together?! Remember, he already has three with Kourtney! “Three is quite a bundle of joy,” Scott said. “So, I’m not sure [about having more]. We’ll see what happens.”