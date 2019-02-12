Transgender Activist Corey Rae Slams Donald Trump’s Transgender Military Ban — ‘It’s Despicable’

Transgender activist Corey Rae, 25, blasted President Donald Trump for enacting a ban on transgender people serving in the military. “He should be thanking transgenders for their service”.

Corey Rae, 25, doesn’t mince words when it comes to discussing Donald Trump‘s “despicable policy of repeatedly trying to ban transgenders from the US military.” “I’m not someone who is all about war, to be honest, but I think it’s despicable,” the transgender activist and entertainer told HollywoodLife.com during an EXCLUSIVE interview at the BlogHer Health Summit in LA. “I think what he does is so damaging. He’s hurting people who want to serve. There are so many trans people who are putting their bodies on the line for us as a country, and you don’t want them? They don’t even like you (Trump) and they’re willing to fight for you,” she said. Rae was at BlogHer Health to receive the Voices Of The Year, Impact Award, for her work, including writing and speaking out on transgender issues and supporting other transgender individuals, particularly young people.

“Trump is saying that we (transgender people) aren’t strong, tough and honorable. He’s telling transgender people that we’re not right and part of the culture,” she points out. FYI, there are about 15,500 transgender people employed by the US military, according to a 2014 study by the Williams Institute on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity, and more than 6,000 are serving in active duty. For now, Donald Trump’s Aug. 25, 2017 ban and subsequent March 23, 2018 adjusted ban, have been blocked by court orders. However, the current injunctions could be overturned by the Supreme Court in the future and go into effect.

Rae bemoans the ramifications of this policy to HollywoodLife.com. “I don’t think Trump understands the ramifications — that the people who are serving will lose their jobs and have their dreams taken away… he should realize he’s lucky to have us and be thanking us for our service.” Rae hopes that cisgender people (individuals whose gender identity matches their birth sex) and transgender people (individuals whose personal identity and gender does not correspond with their birth sex) “are able to unite and put our bonds and our forces together and stand up for the rights of people who need it right now, and those people happen to be transgender. I’m hopeful we will be able to make a change and hopefully ‘he’ rots.” To follow Corey Rae’s work, go to CoreyRae.com.