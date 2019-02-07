Get Kourtney Kardashian’s Sexy ’90s Pony At amfAR Gala In 6 Easy Steps — Her Hairstylist Explains

Kourtney Kardashian looked sexy and sleek wearing a black Versace dress and a sky-high pony at the major Gala. Copy her exact look below.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, was a little bit I Dream of Jeannie mixed with a lot of ’90s supermodel glamour at the 2019 amfAR Gala in New York City on Feb. 6. She looked sexy in a low-cut Versace gown, and posed alongside sister Kim Kardashian. Celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons created her flawless hairstyle for the event, and not one strand was out of place. Here is how to get her exact look!

“Prep the hair with NatureLab. TOKYO Perfect Smooth Blowout Lotion and blow dry upside down to smooth the hair when it’s pulled into a high pony,” Andrew says.

“Flat iron the ends to ensure the ponytail stays straight and sleek.

Put in BeautyWorks Invisi-Tape Hair Extensions (upside down) at the back of the head to give the pony length without adding overall bulk.

Spray brush with RUSK W8less Plus Extra Strong Hold Shaping and Control Hairspray and pull hair into a high pony just in front of the crown.

Secure the ponytail with a hair tie. Add a couple of extra hair ties going up from the base to add height.

Spray flyaways with hairspray and finish with NatureLab. TOKYO Perfect Shine Oil Mist for mirror-like shine.”

And that’s it! It’s a classic and simple hairstyle that is elevated thanks to the extensions and the shine oil mist. She looked gorgeous with her super dark hair, smokey eye makeup and nude lips. Her makeup and dress was very coordinated with her sister Kim, and both women looked stunning at the Gala.