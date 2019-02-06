Nick Cannon Disses Ex Mariah Carey’s Longtime Rival Jennifer Lopez: ‘I Don’t Know Her’

Jennifer Lopez didn’t make Nick Cannon’s list of top crushes in Hollywood, using a diss straight from his ex-wife’s mouth to explain why! Get ready for this 2000s throwback.

Nick Cannon, 38, may not share vows with Mariah Carey, 48, anymore, but he still shares her disses! While filling in as the host on The Wendy Williams Show on Feb. 5, Nick was on the subject of “cougars” (thanks to pal Pete Davidson’s recent spottings with 45-year-old actress Kate Beckinsale). The Masked Singer host then listed his own celebrity crushes past age 40: “Number one, Mariah. The amazing mother, superstar singer,” Nick said of his ex-wife, with whom he shares 7-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. “Number two, Halle Berry. I’m still working on it…I still got some more tattoo space. And then number three, yesterday, I heard she out there dating. Naomi Campbell. That’s what you want. Them is women!”

A producer then called out another name: Jennifer Lopez! To that suggestion, Nick replied, “I don’t know her.” As you recall, Mariah was once asked about her music industry rival in a 2000s interview with Taff, but Mimi didn’t have much to say. “I don’t know her,” Mariah simply said of JLo. Years later, the “We Belong Together” singer assured she didn’t mean for the one-liner to become the face of Internet pettiness and memes. When Andy Cohen asked if she and JLo knew each other by 2016, Mariah replied, “No! You know what? I’m very forgetful…If I have never had a conversation about you and someone asks me, I would be like ‘I don’t know them but they seem cool’ or ‘I don’t know them’.” Fair enough.

But when Mariah’s ex-husband used the same quip, the audience at The Wendy Williams Show just laughed. “That was a joke for the lambs! Shout-out to the lambs,” Nick quickly assured the crowd, as Mariah’s fanbase is dubbed “The Lambily.” Nick’s just showing where his true allegiance lies! Watch the full clip below.

Nick has been using his time on The Wendy Williams Show to serve some serious shade! Yesterday, he came after Ariana Grande’s “small barbecue grill” tattoo that had to be fixed, and then blasted Kylie Jenner’s alleged “plastic surgery” on the Feb. 6 show. Today was Nick’s last day of hosting, and he made sure to leave a trail of quotable disses to remember him by!