Shemar Moore Mourns ‘Y&R’ Co-star Kristoff St. John’s Death: He’s My ‘Closest Thing’ To A Brother

After Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John tragically passed away on Feb. 3, his closest family and friends are mourning his passing. His co-star, Shemar Moore, 48, is the latest to share a heartbreaking message about the late actor. “I’m raised an only child, but Kristoff is truly the closest thing to a brother and a brother’s love and a brother’s mentorship that I’ve ever known,” Shemar told People about his friend’s unexpected death. He went on: “He didn’t have to embrace me the way he did. When I came in and was trying to find my way and he saw how scared I was, he saw how nervous I was,” he eplained. “He saw my six pack and all that, but he just saw me and he embraced me like a brother. If he hadn’t embraced me, I would have never got my sure footing in the beginning days.”

Kristoff was found dead in his home on Sunday, February 3rd, according to TMZ. Friends called law enforcement to check on the 52-year-old actor in his San Fernando Valley home, and they pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the outlet. There was no suspected foul play, but a source told the site that alcohol may have been involved. Kristoff had played the role of Neil Winters on Young & Restless since 1991. Shemar joined the CBS soap opera starting in 1994, playing Malcolm Winters, his brother.

Shemar is one of many who are mourning Kristoff’s passing in the days following his death. His ex-wife, and mother of his children, boxer Mia St. John, shared a message via attorney Mark Geragos. “Few men had the unique strength, courage & sensitivity that [Kristoff] lived every single minute of every day,” the attorney, who confirmed the death of the Young and the Restless star, tweeted on Feb. 4. “He impacted everyone he met and millions who he inspired and in turn admired him. On behalf of [Mia St. John] and [The St. John Family], thank you for all of your love.” Kristoff’s current fiancee, Kseniya Mikhaleva, 25, shared a devastating message of her own. “I can’t believe … you were everything to me …. you were a loving father, a loving man,…..how …love?? We should [be] doing a lot of things in future…….” she wrote, on her Instagram stories, on Feb 4.

As Kristoff’s friends, family, and fans mourn his passing, we are keeping them in our thoughts through this hard time.