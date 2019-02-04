Kristoff St. John Dead: ‘Young & The Restless’ Star, 52, Tragically Dies At Home

Soap Opera actor Kristoff St. John has died after being found in his home. The ‘Young & The Restless’ star was 52.

This is so sad. Young & The Restless star Kristoff St. John was found dead in his home on Sunday, February 3rd, according to TMZ. Friends called law enforcement to check on the 52-year-old actor in his San Fernando Valley home and they pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the outlet. There is no suspected foul play, but a source told the site that alcohol may have been involved. Kristoff has played the role of Neil Winters on Young & Restless since 1991, and the role has won him 9 Daytime Emmys and 10 NAACP Awards.

However, his life has not been without tragedy. The actor lost his son, Julian, to suicide in 2014. His son, who he shared with his ex-wife, boxer Mia St. John, took his own life while getting treatment at a mental health facility. The couple sued the facility for negligence and the case was eventually settled. Mia and Kristoff went on to found the El Sabor es Poder (Knowledge is Power) Foundation to battle mental illness. Kristoff continued to struggle with his own mental health following the death of his son, and police were called to his home after he threatened to commit suicide on the anniversary of his son’s death in 2017. Then, Krristoff was placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold.

Kristoff’s ex, Mia, reacted to his death in an emotional tweet, writing, “THAT HOSPITAL KILLED OUR SON @TheArtofJulian THEN MY HUSBAND @kristoffstjohn1THATS WHAT HAPPENED! THEY KILLED MY FAMILY.” Our thoughts are with Kristoff’s family and friends during this sad time.