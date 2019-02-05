Kathy Bates, 70, Flaunts Impressive 60 Lb. Weight Loss In Black Outfit At Movies For Grownups Awards

Kathy Bates continued to show off her super impressive 60 lb. weight loss when she stepped out looking fabulous in a stylish black outfit at AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards on Feb. 4.

Wow! Kathy Bates, 70, was an amazing sight to see when she made an appearance at AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills, CA on Feb. 4. The talented actress showed off her incredible 60 lb. weight loss while wearing a black leather jacket and slacks during the event, and it was truly an eye-catching transformation! Kathy was understandably all smiles while sharing the stage and a table with legendary film stars Martin Short, 68, and Shirley MacLaine, 84, and it definitely looked like a fun-filled night honoring some of the entertainment industry’s biggest stars.

This wasn’t the first time Kathy showed off her tremendous weight loss. On Jan. 30, she turned heads when she stepped out in a flattering navy blue blazer and pants to go to Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles. During the outing, she again looked happier than ever when she waved to cameras with a big smile.

Kathy’s weight loss is just one of many inspirational things she’s gone through over the course of her life. Back in 2012, she had a double mastectomy after battling ovarian cancer and breast cancer. Due to the mastectomy, she got lymphedema in both arms and she eventually became the spokesperson for the Lymphatic Education & Research Network. In Jan. 2019, she revealed that her weight loss has actually helped her with the lymphedema. “I’m feeling great,” she told People. “I’ve lost a lot of weight and it’s really helped with my symptoms. I just still have to wear compression sleeves or guard against nicks and bug bites because that can lead to sepsis.”

It’s great to see Kathy living her best life and staying healthy! We can’t wait to see more of her throughout the new year and beyond!