Kathy Bates, 70, Shares The Secret To Her Stunning 60 lbs Weight Loss & It’s Surprisingly Simple

Kathy Bates revealed just how she lost the weight! Read inside for details on her 60-pound weight loss!

On the Basis of Sex actress Kathy Bates, 70, lost around 60 pounds. The actress admitted that it didn’t come instantly, and she had to be patient with results. How exactly did she lose the weight?

“Mindfulness, just knowing when to push my plate away,” Kathy told Us Weekly in New York City on Jan. 15. “My niece told me this little, secret, I guess it’s no secret, it’s a biological thing, that at some point when you’re eating, you have this involuntary sigh and that’s really your brain and your stomach communicating that you’ve had enough.” Kathy changed habits through listening to her body more – she looked for that cue to know she was full to stop eating. That was basically it!

“The trick is to pay attention to that and push your plate away,” she said. Kathy stuck to avoiding “junk food” and soda to also help her slim down a bit in her weight loss. If you think her loss was assisted by some restrictive and trendy diet, nope! Kathy just did it the old-fashioned way and then results came along, but she had to remain patient while she adjusted her eating routine. “It took a few years,” she said. “I would say you have to be really patient… I don’t like the word willpower, but I like the word determination.”

“I have never been in such good health,” Kathy added. The actress has overcome both ovarian and breast cancer. “I just had a physical. I’m doing great… I feel like a completely different person. I can move, I can walk. I just wish I had done it years ago.”

Kathy showed that for her, there was no need to try wild celery juice trends or eliminate entire food groups altogether – she just listened to her body being full and stuck to a healthy diet. It may not be the flashiest way to lose weight and may sound too simple, but it worked for her! We think Kathy looks great no matter what, but we’re happy that she feels healthier now!